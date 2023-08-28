It was a great night for the Magna Vista High School football team, a really good one for the Patrick County Cougars, and a night of learning experiences for Martinsville and Bassett.

Here’s what you may have missed on the football fields during the first week of high school action on Friday.

Patrick County 21, Martinsville 15

Patrick County had a special night on special teams in a come-from-behind victory over Martinsville on Friday at MHS.

The Cougars had three big special teams plays in the second half, all of which led to the team’s three touchdowns in the 21-15 win.

Trailing 7-0 at the half, Stephen Spencer ran the opening kickoff of the third quarter all the way down to the 11-yard-line. Four plays later, the Cougars nearly lost possession on a fourth down attempt, but a measurement showed the Cougars run was an inch over the first down marker, setting up first down on the 1-yard-line.

On the next play, Spencer scored to tie it at 7-7.

Later in the quarter, on Martinsville's next possession, a snap sailed over the punter's head and was eventually recovered by Cougars senior Jerry Howard in the endzone. PC also converted the 2-point conversion to again tie the score at 15-15.

On the ensuing kickoff, Patrick County was successful on an onside kick attempt, giving them possession back. They took advantage, driving down the field and finishing with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Easton Harris to Connor Goad for the Cougars first lead of the night with 7:21 remaining on the clock.

“It’s big and we take a lot of pride in our special teams,” said PCHS coach David Morrison. “Then again, we’re still not where I want us to be, by far, but we’re getting there. The first game of the year you see some bright spots and we see some things that we want to see, and I think we’re going to continue to get better in the special teams department.”

Martinsville coach Joe Fielder said his team’s special teams mistakes are something they need to fix before Week 2.

“That was huge,” he said. “That was two touchdowns we gave up right there pretty much because of special teams, and that was just simple details. That’s what we’ve got to fix. We talk about it all the time and obviously we’ve got to do more about it.”

Martinsville led 7-0 in the first quarter thanks to a 24-yard touchdown run by Latrell Hairston.

After PC’s first touchdown, Martinsville answered to retake the lead. Marcus Long found Cayden Walker on a slant pass, and Walker ran down the sideline for 41 yards and a touchdown. The Bulldogs had a successful two-point conversion to go up by eight.

Martinsville’s offense stalled from there. The Bulldogs had 41 rushing yards in the third quarter, but all four of their rushing attempts in the fourth were for negative yards.

“It comes right down to toughness,” Fielder said. “It comes right down to wanting to and fighting for everything you get, and we didn’t fight. We laid down there at the end, and that’s what happened. Patrick County didn’t.”

Harris was 4-for-8 passing for the Cougars for 26 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. Howard had eight rushes for 73 yards.

The Cougars started the season with a win for the first time since 2019, and just the second time in 15 years.

“That’s huge for our kids just to get our first win and hopefully get the ball rolling,” Morrison said. “That’s the biggest thing right now is we really wanted to come out and play our best ball, honestly. I can’t say I’m satisfied because we certainly didn’t play our best ball tonight, but we overcame our mistakes, which were plentiful. We definitely have a lot more great football in us than what we showed tonight, even though we got the win over a really tough team in Martinsville. Those kids are super tough, super athletic, so it was awesome to see our boys step up to the challenge.”

Hairston led Martinsville with 14 carries for 69 yards. Long had nine rushes for 47 yards, and was 4-for-12 passing for 60 yards.

Friday was the first game for Fielder as the Bulldogs head coach. He was hired by the school in May.

He said his team needs to come out this week “ready to go and focused” to prepare for Week 2.

“I’m looking for guys who want to fight and play hard, and that’s what we’ll find,” he said. “If we don’t find it we’ll move on to the next guy. I’m disappointed, a lot. We talked a big game, but we didn’t do our part tonight. I do believe this team is very good, very capable, and this won’t define our season, but we’ve got to figure it out after this one, for sure.”

Magna Vista 41, Staunton River 6

The Magna Vista football team avenged a playoff loss to Staunton River last season with a decisive 41-6 victory over the Eagles on Friday in Ridgeway.

JJ Spriggs got the scoring started for the Warriors on a 5-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter. The possession was set up after Magna Vista recovered a fumbled snap on the 8-yard-line following an Eagles punt attempt on their first possession.

Later in the quarter, the Warriors defense forced an Eagles turnover-on-downs, and on the next possession Simeon Moore found Torian Younger for a touchdown to make it 14-0.

Magna Vista added two more TDs before the half. Moore again found Younger for a 40 yard gain, and Ethan Dukes finished the drive with a 9-yard run into the endzone to go up 21-0 with 1:06 left before the half.

With no time left on the clock, the Moore-to-Younger connection was made again, this time for 46 yards and a score to put the Warriors up 28-0 at the half.

In the fourth quarter, Dukes scored one more time on a 7-yard run, and Moore found Younger a third and final time for a 37-yard TD.

The Warriors were firing on all cylinders in Week 1. They had 344 total yards of offense, and the defense grabbed two interceptions.

Dukes finished with 28 yards rushing on six carries.

Franklin County 28, Bassett 24

For the second straight year, Bassett opened the season with a four point loss to Franklin County, falling to the Eagles, 28-24 at BHS.

On Friday, the Bengals built a 24-7 point halftime lead, but were unable to find the endzone at all in the second half as the Eagles mounted a comeback right from the start of the third quarter when Gavin Hall ran the opening kickoff 99 yards for a TD to cut Bassett’s lead to 10.

Later in the third, Eagles defensive back Ethan Yeary grabbed an interception and returned it for a touchdown.

Bassett led 24-21 at the end of the third.

The Eagles took the lead for good on a 1-yard TD run by JShawn Rigney with just over three minutes remaining.

Bassett attempted a comeback, starting a drive with less than two minutes on the clock. The Bengals took it down to the 30-yard-line, but another Eagles interception with 9 seconds remaining sealed the road win.

Bassett built its lead in the first half thanks to an 81-yard return by Jakyari Menefee on the opening kickoff, a 17-yard field goal by Cole Byrd, a 27-yard TD run by Avion McRae, and a 52-yard TD run by Zycheus Hylton.

There were three kick return touchdowns in the game. Tristan Wright also had a 91-yard kickoff return for Franklin County in the second quarter.

Bassett QB Keelan Price-Kent was 10-for-24 passing for 79 yards. Hylton had 19 carries for 143 rushing yards, and McRae had six carries for 36 yards.

Senior Jaylen Lide had five catches for 50 yards.

The Bengals had 232 total yards of offense, but lost two fumbles and threw two interceptions.

Players of the Week – Magna Vista’s Simeon Moore and Torian Younger

Magna Vista sophomore quarterback Simeon Moore had the best performance of all local QBs this week, and it was obvious who was his favorite receiver.

Moore was 10-for-15 passing for 253 yards and three touchdowns. All three of those TDs were thrown to junior wide receiver Torian Younger, who finished the night with 222 receiving yards.

Nine of Moore’s 10 passes were thrown to Younger, who only missed one pass thrown his way.

Stat of the Week

In the last two meetings between Patrick County and Martinsville, the Cougars have recovered three onside kicks that eventually led to touchdowns.

Last October in Stuart, the Cougars started the game by recovering an onside on the opening kickoff. After scoring on the same drive, PC again went for the onside, and again recovered the kick, eventually driving down for another touchdown and putting Martinsville in an early 14-0 deficit.

The results were different for MHS in 2022, as the Bulldogs eventually came back for a 42-25 victory.

Quote of the Week

“It’s like I tell the guys, we’re never showing up not to win,” said PCHS coach David Morrison. “We don’t ever really lack for confidence. If it doesn’t go our way we’re just going to back up and do it again the next week. We always want to maintain that confidence level.

“You come out with a win. A good coach I had one time told me it’s never as good as you think but never as bad as you think, and never discount a win.”

Looking Ahead

- Patrick County will face another former Piedmont District foe this Friday when they face Bassett in Stuart for their home opener.

The Cougars have not started the year 2-0 since 2008.

Bassett has won 13 straight meetings against the Cougars, dating back to 2010.

- Magna Vista will return to “The Hole” in Ridgeway this Friday to face Dan River.

The Wildcats started the season last week with a 43-7 win over Tunstall.

The Warriors have won six straight meetings against Dan River.

- Martinsville will also return home on Friday to take on Gretna, looking for win No. 1 for Fielder.

Gretna started the season last week with a 29-26 road loss to Jefferson Forest.

The two teams last faced one another in 2008.

This Week’s Box Scores

Patrick County 21, Martinsville 15

PCHS 0 – 0 – 7 – 14 --- 21

MHS 7 – 0 – 8 – 0 --- 15

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

MHS 7-0 - Latrell Hairston 24 run (kick good)

Third Quarter

PCHS 7-7 - Stephen Spencer 1yd run (Reyli Martinez-Tejeda kick good)

MHS 15-7 - Marcus Long 41yd pass to Cayden Walker (2-point good)

Fourth Quarter

PCHS 15-15 - Jay Howard 24yd fumble return (Easton Harris to Joshua Jimrusti 2-point good)

PCHS 21-15 - Easton Harris 15yd pass to Conner Goad (2-point no good)

Patrick County

201 total yards

26 passing yards

175 rushing yards

2 fumbles recovered

1 interception thrown

Passing

Easton Harris 4-for-8, 26 yards, TD, INT

Rushing

Jerry Howard 8/73yds

Jermaine Penn 9/58yds

Easton Harris 8/23yds

Stephen Spencer 9/18yds, TD

Joshua Jimrusti 1/8yds

Receiving

Conner Goad 1/15yds, TD

Aden Penn 2/6yds

Jacob Gosnell 1/5yds

Martinsville

192 total yards

83 passing yards

109 rushing yards

2 fumbles lost

1 interception caught

Rushing

Latrell Hairston 14/69yds

Marcus Long 9/47yds

Trevion Gravely 1/7yds

Kamare Gravely 1/1yds

Passing

Marcus Long 4/12, 60yds, TD

Kamare Gravely 1/5, -1yd

Receiving

Trevion Gravely 2/10yds

CJ Talley 1/9yds

Cayden Walker 1/41yds, TD

Kamare Gravely 1/-1yds

Magna Vista 41, Staunton River 6

SRHS 0 – 0 – 6 – 0 --- 6

MVHS 14 – 14 – 0 – 13 --- 41

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

MVHS 7-0 - JJ Spriggs 5yd run (kick good)

MVHS 14-0 - Simeon Moore 54yd pass to Torian Younger (kick good)

Second Quarter

MVHS 21-0 - Ethan Dukes 6yd TD (kick good)

MVHS 28-0 - Simeon Moore 46yd pass to Torian Younger (kick good)

Third Quarter

SRHS 28-6 - 13yd TD pass (kick no good)

Fourth Quarter

MVHS 34-6 - Ethan Dukes 11yd run (kick no good)

MVHS 41-6 - Simeon Moore 37yd pass to Torian Younger (kick good)

Magna Vista

344 total yards

253 passing yards

83 rushing yards

2 interceptions caught

Rushing

Tahjir Hairston 6/30

Ethan Dukes 6/28, 2TD

JJ Spriggs 7/16, TD

J'mere Hairston 3/12

Simeon Moore 4/2

Christopher Breshers 2/14

Passing

Simeon Moore 10/15, 253yds, 3TD

Receiving

Torian Younger 9/222yds, 3TD

J'mere Hairston 1/31

Franklin County 28, Bassett 24

FCHS 0 – 7 – 14 – 7 --- 28

BHS 10 – 14 – 0 – 0 --- 24

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

BHS 7-0 - Jakyari Menefee 81yd kickoff return (Cole Byrd kick good)

BHS 10-0 - Cole Byrd 17yd FG

Second Quarter

BHS 17-0 - Avion McRae 27yrd run (Cole Byrd kick good)

FCHS 17-7 - Tristan Wright 91yd kickoff return (Wyatt Gherman kick good)

BHS 24-7 - Zycheus Hylton 52yd run (Cole Byrd kick good)

Third Quarter

FCHS 24-14 - Gavin Hall 99yd kickoff return (Wyatt Gherman kick good)

FCHS 24-21 - Ethan Yeary INT return (Wyatt Gherman kick good)

Fourth Quarter

FCHS 28-24 - JShawn Rigney 1yd run (Wyatt Gherman kick good)

Bassett

232 total yards

79 passing yards

153 rushing yards

2 fumbles recovered

2 fumbles lost

2 interceptions thrown

Rushing

Zycheus Hylton 19/143yds, 2TD

Avion McRae 6/36yds, TD

Passing

Keelan Price-Kent 10/24, 79yds, 2INT

Receiving

Jaylen Lide 5/50yds

Jakyari Menafee 4/25yds

T. Lampkins 1/4yds

Defense

N. Hairston 1 fumble recovered

Salvador Coca-Lobo 1 fumble recovered