Former Bassett basketball standout Patrinda Toney inducted into Radford University Athletics Hall of Fame

When Patrinda Toney was a basketball player at Bassett High School in the late 1980s, she never really thought about playing in college.

That was until her junior year when the Bengals went to a team camp at Radford University, and she met former Highlanders coach Charlene Curtis. Curtis followed Toney through her junior and senior year of high school.

“She was a big reason why I went to Radford,” Toney said in a phone interview this week. She now goes by Patrinda Toney Hughes.

It was a good decision for the Bengal to become a Highlander. After playing from 1987-1992, Toney Hughes finished her career at Radford with three All-Big South selections. She was named Big South Co-Player of the Year during her senior season, and was included on the conference’s All-Decade Team for the 1990s.

The former Bengal finished college with 2,020 career points, and currently ranks second in Radford women’s basketball history with an average 17.1 points per game.

On Friday, Toney Hughes was honored for her career with an induction into Radford’s Athletics Hall of Fame. The Martinsville resident was one of five inductees for the Class of 2022, joining baseball player Jim Abbott (class of 1995), Sports Information Direction Mike Ashley (1987-1997), women’s soccer player Helen Negry (1984), and men’s basketball player Art Parakhouski (2010)

“It was really nice,” Toney Hughes said. “I’m not a public speaker, so that part of it was rough, but overall it was a really nice ceremony.”

Toney Hughes started all four years for the Highlanders, and helped the team to four Big South regular season and tournament championships, a fact she said she didn’t realize until Friday’s ceremony, but it’s what she’s most proud of from her playing days.

Her more than 2,000 career points is still fourth all-time in the Big South Conference.

“I think I had a pretty good career,” she said. “To still to be in the top 10 is a feat in itself.”

In a video posted to Radford University’s website ahead of the induction ceremony, fellow 2022 inductee, Ashley, said he heard about Toney Hughes before she even got to Radford. She was the talk of local high school sports reporters, and was named The Roanoke Times Timesland Player of the Year after averaging more than 30 points a game as a senior with the Bengals.

“She was such a local high school legend,” Ashley said in the video. “I called Patrinda ‘Prime Time.’ P.T. – Patrinda Toney, Prime Time. They would start hitting their cups with their pencils we kept the stats with going, ‘Prime Time, Prime Time’”

“Patrinda was great teammate to play with,” former Radford women’s basketball player Stephanie Howard said on the video. “You could always count on her… The one thing I know and can say, she never met a shot she did not like. She came to battle night-in and night-out, whenever we stepped out on the floor. And I actually appreciated that.

“I knew if we needed a bucket, I need to find Buck (Toney Hughes) so she could spot up and pull up and hit the shot.”

Just like she never thought she would play basketball in college, Toney Hughes said she never thought she would continue with the game after her playing days were done. But after graduating from Radford she went back to Bassett and was an assistant under her old coach, Lisa Black.

Toney Hughes was with the school’s girls basketball team for six seasons until 2000, the year the Bengals won the VHSL Group AA state championship.

The next year, Black took the head coaching job at Franklin County High School, and Toney Hughes followed her for another five years.

“She’s a great individual, she’s a great person, a better basketball coach than anybody realizes,” Black said in Radford’s video. “She made me a better coach. Definitely made me a better person.”

Even though she doesn’t coach anymore, Toney Hughes keeps basketball in her life.

“I’m a fan,” she said. “It doesn’t matter who’s playing, if basketball is on TV I’m watching. It doesn’t matter what division, I’m just a fan of basketball.”

She knows that her career, both as a player and coach, has had an impact on basketball in Henry County. One of her former players at Bassett, Shirley McCall, is now the girls basketball head coach at BHS.

“She’s told me that I motivated her to do the best that she could as far as basketball,” Toney Hughes said. “And I’m sure that I have impacted a lot of young female athletes, because I still go back now. I told Shirley I can’t be an assistant, but I can show up to help and inspire the young girls.

“I don’t see myself as a role model, and a lot of times as an athlete you don’t see yourself as a role model, but to know that I played a part in her becoming the individual that she is today, it means a lot.”

Toney Hughes has made an impact on girls basketball throughout Henry County and Radford. Thirty years after her playing days are over, she’s still being recognized.

“It’s a great honor,” she said. “You don’t hear of many athletes that are inducted into hall of fames. You have to have a standout career, I would think, to even be considered. It means a lot because being inducted means that I did something. Something stood out with my career, so it’s a great honor.”