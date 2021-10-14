Former Globetrotter, a Bengal, and a Bulldog join together for basketball camp this weekend

The clinic is for boys and girls ages 6-16. All three coaches said they’re excited to see the young players and maybe give some their first taste of basketball.

“We’re going to keep it simple. Basketball fundamentals and try to have some fun,” Cartwright said.

“There is nothing like seeing a youngster, if you teach them maybe how to shoot the basketball and they’ve never really made a shot, to knock that first one down and see the expression on their face. You can’t put a price tag on that. It’s priceless,” Kilby said. “Anything they see they can do, that just gives them a little more desire to try to do something a little bit more. I guess that’s the way got started. I got hooked on it through a sixth grade elementary principal.”

None of the three coaches currently live in Martinsville, but Cartwright and Kilby said they excited to come back home and teach the next generation of local hoops stars, and all three are looking forward to giving back to the game that gave them so many opportunities in life.

“If you can do that, if you can help one, then I think you’re doing the right thing,” Kilby said. “I’m blessed to have an opportunity.”