Former Magna Vista football player Jalen Hairston named defensive coordinator at University of Charleston

When Jalen Hairston was suiting up in a Magna Vista football uniform, he always knew he wanted to one day coach college football. During his time with the Warriors he took pride in film study and understanding formations and plays.

After leaving the Warriors, Hairston went on to play at the University of Charleston, an NCAA Division II school in Charleston, West Virginia.

He played his final season as a graduate transfer at Concord University in West Virginia, and joined the team’s coaching staff for a short time after his playing career was done.

Since then, he’s had stops as a coach at Charleston and Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Now he’s back at Charleston in his biggest coaching role yet. Hairston was announced last week as Charleston’s defensive coordinator for the upcoming season.

“I’m blessed to be back here at Charleston,” Hairston said in a phone interview Friday. “It was just knowing the place and still coaching some of the players. Knowing Charleston and the expectations and the coaches that are here, it’s a good place to be and something to build on, so it was a no-brainer for me to come back.”

Charleston is coming off of an 8-2 season in which the team finished third in the Mountain East Conference.

The school announced Quinn Sanders as the Golden Eagles head football coach on March 1. Sanders is also a former Charleston football player.

Hairston will serve as both Sanders's defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

“Coaching-wise, we have about four guys that actually graduated from here and they played here as well,” Hairston said. “So we know this place, we know the expectations, we know the people and we know how to build a program because we’ve all done it here. A lot of the guys have done it at a high level.”

Now in his third year of coaching at the collegiate level, Hairston said he still uses a lot of what he learned at Magna Vista, and has tried to model his coaching style off the Warriors’ staff.

“Growing up, me and my brother, he was always the athlete so I always used my mind,” said Hairston, whose brother, Jac Hairston, was a state champion at MVHS and went on to play football at Coastal Carolina University. “And Coach (Joe) Favero molded my mind and understanding the big picture of ball, so I always appreciate him for that.

“Coach (Drew) Lowery, he was a big enthusiasm guy, so I kind of took a little bit of that from him. Coach Favero was kind of cool, calm, and collected and always did a good job of keeping his composure and making adjustments. Coach (Joe) Fielder and Coach (John) Schlueter, those were guys that I kind of just molded after from understanding down-and-distance, formations, and just tendencies. I kind of, when I first got into coaching, decided to mold myself after the guys that coached me.”

Hairston still talks to the Magna Vista coaching staff at least every couple of months, and comes back to the school often to talk to them and check in on the young Warriors. He makes it a priority to still be around the program as much as possible.

Charleston had two players from Henry County on the football roster last fall – DeKavis Preston, a former running back and defensive back at MVHS, and lineman Will Belongia, a Bassett High School graduate.

Hairston said he’s excited about getting to know the Golden Eagles players this spring and seeing what the coaching staff is building when the season comes around this fall.

“A lot of the guys, they left and they came back so that’s how you know the place of Charleston is a special place to be,” he said. “And when you’ve got guys like that that have bought in and you’re bringing people from other places it helps us develop the culture and get it where you want it to be.”

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

