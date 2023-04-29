One of Martinsville's great basketball players passed away this week at age 74.

Mel Cartwright Jr. was a 1966 graduate of Martinsville High School, where he won two basketball state titles with the Bulldogs. Martinsville won state championships in 1964 and 1966, and was state runner-up in 1963.

Following his time at MHS, Cartwright Jr. went on to play at Washington & Lee University, and is described on the school's website as "Truly one of the greatest basketball players to have ever attended" the school.

He was a starter and team MVP all four years of his college career, was a two-time All-College Athletic Conference selection, and a three-time CAC All-Tournament team selection. Cartwright was named conference player of the year his senior season when he averaged 17.5 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game.

He was named Honorable Mention AP Little All-America in 1967 and 1970, and led the Generals to three CAC championships.

Cartwright was inducted into the W&L Hall of Fame in 2002. At the time of his induction, he was still the school’s all-time leading rebounder (1,079) and third-leading scorer (1,800), was one of two players to have eclipsed both 1,000 career points and rebounds, and one of two players to have led the team in scoring for four years.

Following his playing days, Cartwright coached basketball in and around Martinsville and worked as a planner for Pannill Knitting Company. He was a member of the state championship winning girls basketball coaching staff at Carlisle School in the early 2000s.

Cartwright was the son of Mel Cartwright Sr., who started the Martinsville basketball program in 1956 and won three state titles as the Bulldogs basketball coach. His brother, Mark Cartwright, held the Martinsville basketball scoring record for 25 years and was inducted into the Lincoln Memorial University Athletics Hall of Fame in 2019. His other brother, Mike Cartwright, was a member of the Bulldogs 1976 state championship team.

Mel Cartwright Jr. passed away on Wednesday at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. Wright Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family.