Former Martinsville sports standout Keilan Carter presented with Navy Achievement Award

Keilan Carter learned a lot about life from playing sports at Martinsville High School.
The 2016 graduate, known to teammates and Martinsville fans as “TyTy”, was a member of two Bulldogs state championship basketball teams, was named VHSL Class 2 First Team All-State in football, and was a region champion hurdler in outdoor track.
But through his successes he also dealt with his share of disappointments.
Carter came into his senior season ranked second in the state in the hurdles. After winning the region championship that season, he felt good about his chances at a state title.
That was until he fell over a hurdle in the preliminary races at the state championship meet and failed to even reach the finals.
“Hurdles is a race, you don’t know if you’re going to win or lose. Whether you’re an Olympic champion or not, it’s not a race that’s promised,” Carter said this week. “But it taught me life. It’s like, life is going to knock you down, but the proper way to go about it is just pick yourself up and get ready for the next race. Be respectful, get up, and keep trying. That’s the only thing you can do.”
After graduating from Martinsville, Carter attended Shaw University, in North Carolina, with the intentions of playing football.
He dropped out during his first semester.
“I really wasn’t doing what I was supposed to,” he said. “Basically, I felt like I needed a change. I had a major failure so I felt like I needed to make a major change, so I joined the Navy.”
Carter wasn’t home more than a week or so before he joined the Navy. He left for Great Lakes Boot Camp in Illinois in May of 2017, and attended school across the street thereafter. From there, he left for Washington state, where he was stationed on the USS Nimitz. He’s been stationed there ever since, but has spent very little time in Washington over the past year.
Early last year, Carter, a quartermaster 3rd class on the aircraft carrier, was told he would be deploying that summer. However, when the coronavirus pandemic hit, sailors on his boat were told they would need to sequester on board for a month before departing for San Diego.
From there, they sailed way out in the Pacific Ocean, starting with doing operations in the South China Sea, and sailing to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of the Persian Gulf and Arabian Sea, where they spent about seven months.
The deployment was over on March 7. By that time, Carter had been on the boat for nearly 11 months straight. It was one of the longest aircraft carrier deployments in Navy history.
For his work on the ship, Carter was awarded a Navy Achievement Award, given for spending a certain amount of days, typically about 45, at sea without seeing land. Carter was presented the award by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on Feb. 25.
He was one of three sailors on board the USS Nimitz to be given the award, and the only junior sailor.
“It was special. I worked hard that deployment,” Carter said of the award. “There were days where I didn’t even sleep. I went two or three days where I wasn’t sleeping because I was up working, trying to fix this or helping one of my coworkers stand their watch.”
Having been in the Navy for nearly four years, Carter said he was one of the veterans on the ship, so he was called upon often to step up and help others.
“I know what needs to be done and I know how to do it as well,” he said. “So there were days I went without sleeping, days I went without eating, because a deployment like that, when you’re out 11 months its just work, work, work, work, work, and my parents always raised me to work hard and look out for others, so that’s what I did.”
Part of Carter’s job on the boat was working a five hour shift every day keeping watch. He also helped with maintenance, making sure everything was functional.
But he still needed an outlet for his stress. He had mentors on the ship who has been in the Navy for more than 20 years who gave him advice on how to be successful on long deployments.
In his free time, he would work out, often up to six days a week.
“Just because it keeps off the stress and all the problems you may be going through,” he said. “Because a lot of sailors go through problems at home when they’re on deployment, so it keeps all the frustrations and everything you’ve got in tact and keeps you sane.”
During the 11 months, sailors on the USS Nimitz didn’t get a chance to get off the ship and stay in a hotel, but they would often have what was called “Beer on the Pier,” which was a way to build morale and let the sailors off the boat for a short time.
Carter said he didn’t partake much, often instead opting to stay on the ship and talk to family.
Now that he’s home and finally getting a chance to see his family in person for the first time in more than a year, Carter is taking full advantage.
“Every time I come home it’s always love from friends, family, people who want to see me, asking me a lot of questions about the Navy life, what went on, things like that,” Carter said. “So it’s been fun, a lot of love.”
Having reminders of home, Carter said he thought often about his high school days while on the boat. The Friday night lights and championships and everything in between. He even has a Martinsville Bulldogs logo tattooed behind one of his ears.
Thinking back on those days, it was a good reminder of what he learned with the Bulldogs, and how far he’s come.
“I miss it everyday,” he said. “It was fun, but I think the take I took away from it was the lessons it all taught me.
“I know that my decisions, right or wrong, don’t just affect me. Looking at the articles I was getting on deployment, looking at how the city was turning, I was like, I can’t fall down that path. I’m still striving to be successful and knowing there’s one kid, I may not be able to save every kid in Martinsville, but there’s that one kid that’s going to look and see, ‘Okay, he made it out and he’s being successful. I can do it too.’”
Carter said he’ll continue to enjoy his time with his family for now. Within a year he’ll go to a new duty station, and likely back to the Pacific Ocean. He said he could possibly be stationed in Japan.
“That looks fun to me,” he said of the possibility.
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com