Former Martinsville sports standout Keilan Carter presented with Navy Achievement Award

He was one of three sailors on board the USS Nimitz to be given the award, and the only junior sailor.

“It was special. I worked hard that deployment,” Carter said of the award. “There were days where I didn’t even sleep. I went two or three days where I wasn’t sleeping because I was up working, trying to fix this or helping one of my coworkers stand their watch.”

Having been in the Navy for nearly four years, Carter said he was one of the veterans on the ship, so he was called upon often to step up and help others.

“I know what needs to be done and I know how to do it as well,” he said. “So there were days I went without sleeping, days I went without eating, because a deployment like that, when you’re out 11 months its just work, work, work, work, work, and my parents always raised me to work hard and look out for others, so that’s what I did.”

Part of Carter’s job on the boat was working a five hour shift every day keeping watch. He also helped with maintenance, making sure everything was functional.

But he still needed an outlet for his stress. He had mentors on the ship who has been in the Navy for more than 20 years who gave him advice on how to be successful on long deployments.