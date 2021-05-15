Former Warrior Tony Gravely excited to share wrestling with his home town at camp next weekend

“I wanted to help in any way I could…. I’m excited to get to see the kids and give back to the sport that has given me everything I have.”

As of this week, Gravely said he thinks the clinic will be mostly middle and high school aged wrestlers and PHCC recruits, though he emphasized there is no age limit and they'll split wrestlers up by ages that day if needed.

“The more people the better,” he said. “Whatever I can do to help grow wrestling… I hope I can give kids some training if that’s the route they want to go.”

Gravely currently lives and trains in Florida, and doesn’t get the chance to come home very often, so he’s extra excited to see some of the coaches and teammates he wrestled with growing up. Several are still coaching or have gotten into coaching, and have told him they plan to bring their teams to the event.

Even though he didn’t initially know putting on a wrestling camp in his home town was an option, he’s glad he was approached with the idea and he’s appreciative to PHCC for allowing him to do it.

“I enjoy teaching as much as I do competing,” he said. “It helps me because you have to pay attention to details and it’s about character and holding yourself accountable.