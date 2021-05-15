Former Warrior Tony Gravely excited to share wrestling with his home town at camp next weekend

When Tony Gravely was growing up and learning how to wrestle, there weren’t any camps or clinics in town he could go to. He would instead have to travel to either Roanoke or North Carolina to get training.
Now, the UFC professional fighter is hoping to change that in his home town.
Gravely won two state championships as a wrestler at Magna Vista High School, and was a 2-time Southern Conference Champion at Appalachian State University. He signed a professional contract with UFC in 2019, with a professional record of 21-6, and won his most recent UFC fight on April 17. The former Warrior will put on a free wrestling clinic for athletes of all ages at Patrick Henry Community College next Saturday, May 22.
Gravely was approached with the idea of coming to a wrestling practice at PHCC by his cousin, who works with the Patriots new wrestling team, which will begin competition for the first time this fall.
Gravely said he originally thought he would just come to a practice and show some members of the team some moves, but it eventually grew to something much bigger.
The former Warrior has done clinics before, but never at home.
“It’s pretty cool that I not only get to do it, but I get to do it in Martinsville,” Gravely said by phone this week.
“I wanted to help in any way I could…. I’m excited to get to see the kids and give back to the sport that has given me everything I have.”
As of this week, Gravely said he thinks the clinic will be mostly middle and high school aged wrestlers and PHCC recruits, though he emphasized there is no age limit and they'll split wrestlers up by ages that day if needed.
“The more people the better,” he said. “Whatever I can do to help grow wrestling… I hope I can give kids some training if that’s the route they want to go.”
Gravely currently lives and trains in Florida, and doesn’t get the chance to come home very often, so he’s extra excited to see some of the coaches and teammates he wrestled with growing up. Several are still coaching or have gotten into coaching, and have told him they plan to bring their teams to the event.
Even though he didn’t initially know putting on a wrestling camp in his home town was an option, he’s glad he was approached with the idea and he’s appreciative to PHCC for allowing him to do it.
“I enjoy teaching as much as I do competing,” he said. “It helps me because you have to pay attention to details and it’s about character and holding yourself accountable.
“I’m excited to see the kids and hopefully they can learn a little bit about wrestling.”
No pre-registration is required for the camp. Those wanting to participate can show up on the morning. The camp will be held at the PHCC wrestling room, Philpott Hall Room 106, on the school's campus, from 8 a.m.-noon.
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com