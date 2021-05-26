Four Carlisle senior athletes commit to college programs

Four Carlisle School seniors committed in a ceremony Tuesday to continue their athletic careers at the college level.
Carlisle athletic director Melinda Brightwell said all four seniors – Cali Martin, Jayson Fain, Isaiah Eggleston, and Ryan Holliday – received multiple college acceptances, and the school was happy to celebrate their accomplishments.
“All four of these athletes have made an impact on the athletic program here at Carlisle, and we’re grateful to get to celebrate them,” Brightwell said at the ceremony. “We’re incredibly proud of these student athletes for their athletic and academic accomplishments.”
Here is more about each student and their college decisions.
FAIN TO PLAY IN PHILADELPHIA
Jayson Fain was a 3-year starter for Carlisle’s boys basketball team, a team captain, and a “true example of a student-athlete with a strong focus on the classroom,” Brightwell said.
Fain signed his letter of intent on Tuesday to continue his basketball career at NCAA Division II Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia in the fall.
The Chiefs senior said he chose Jefferson because the team’s coaches did the best job of recruiting him, and when he went on his visit the school felt very open and “made me feel like family” even though it is far from home.
“I know that it’s going to be a challenge for me stepping away from home but I feel like it would be in my best interest as I look to pursue myself and find myself outside of basketball in a bigger city while also at a small school,” Fain said.
“This means a lot to me honestly. Considering the journey that I’m on currently and the journey I’ll continue to have, this is the biggest blessing to continue my basketball career for free.”
Carlisle boys basketball coach Brandon Smith said it was a blessing to have Fain choose Carlisle.
“He’s been a blessing to this school as well as the basketball program,” Smith said. “Jayson knows we have his back and I can’t wait to go to Philly to watch him play.”
“I think very highly of Jayson, just like he’s one of my own,” Chiefs associate head coach Quentin Cook added. “That’s kind of the atmosphere we have here at Carlisle and the boys basketball program. I’m very happy to have worked with Jayson… I’ve seen him grow from a boy to a man. He’s going to do great things in the future so I’m very excited for his future.”
Fain said he was beyond grateful for “everyone who’s been part of this long but fun process.” He thanked God, Carlisle School, Smith, Cook, his mom, sisters, and family for their daily sacrifices.
“Without the supportive foundation of my family and grandparents I would not have this opportunity,” he said. “I know wherever I go they’re always going to be with me, regardless of how far I am from home."
MARTIN MOVING ON TO RANDOLPH
Carlisle senior Cali Martin officially committed on Tuesday to continue her volleyball career at Randolph College in Lynchburg in the fall.
Martin was a two sport athlete at Carlisle, also excelling on the girls basketball team. But she said she first started her passion for volleyball with the Chiefs.
After her senior season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Martin said it was tougher to get attention from college coaches.
“I’m beyond excited,” Martin said at Tuesday’s ceremony. “I’m glad I got the opportunity to do this because with me not having a season I had to work extra hard to put myself out there to other coaches so I am beyond excited about this.”
Martin said she chose Randolph because she wanted to be at a small school in a small community.
“They were very welcoming to me and that’s what I really wanted,” she said. “I just wanted a family bond when I went off to college.
“I’d like to thank the coaches for preparing for the where I am today and I’m grateful for Carlisle School for giving me the space to train and further my academic and athletic career, and also I’d like to thank Randolph College for accepting me to further my athletic and academic career.”
EGGLESTON, HOLLIDAY HEADED TO MARYLAND
Isaiah Eggleston and Ryan Holliday were teammates at Carlisle, and they’ll be teammates again at the college level. Both players will move on to play at St. Mary’s College of Maryland.
Both Eggleston and Holliday were two year starters for the Chiefs. Eggleston led the team in blocks and rebounds this season.
“When I joined Carlisle my junior year one of my goals was to improve my basketball skills and play at the next level,” Eggleston said. “I’m very grateful to for the opportunity to play basketball at St. Mary’s College of Maryland.”
Eggleston said he had an great opportunity to play at SMCM, and he liked the campus, especially it’s proximity to the beach.
Eggleston thanked Smith, Cook, his teammates, and AAU coaches, as well as his mom, grandfather, uncle, and aunt.
“It’s been a lot of long days, long nights, working out, trying to work on my craft,” Eggleston said. “As my mom always says, ‘Don’t ever give up.’ I am excited for what’s next and I’m ready for the next level as a Seahawk.”
Smith said he knew Eggleston before either of them even came to Carlisle, and the center added to Carlisle School both on and off the basketball court. The Chiefs coach said he had a conversation with the St. Mary’s coach, who is very excited to have Eggleston on board.
“It’s just such a blessing to have a young man like Isaiah,” Smith said. “He’s a very well-rounded young man and he’s knows it’s about more than just basketball, so he’s going to do great things at St. Mary’s."
“He’s an amazing person, amazing kid, and he’s going to do great things as well because he has such great support all around him, and that’s what it’s all about,” Cook added. “Having great people around you. It’s great for him to choose Carlisle to come down here and play with us and see him grow as well… It’s going to be a lot of other steps to do but he’s got an amazing circle that’s going to continue to push him and we’re going to continue to push him. We’re going to follow you till the end. We’re family until the end.”
Holliday said he took a couple tours of SMCM, and he knew after the last trip it was the place for him.
“Playing basketball at the college level has always been a big dream of mine, a big goal of mine. It’s meant a lot to me,” Holliday said. “It’s feels really good. I’ve been playing basketball for as long as I can remember. I always wanted to play at the next level and I think Carlisle put me in the right position to do that.”
The Chiefs senior thanked his parents, Smith, Cook, his AAU coaches, teammates, and Carlisle family “who welcomed me with open arms,” he said.
Smith said he feels like he has a special bond with Holliday, the player he nicknamed “Hollywood.”
“Ryan came in two years ago and he made an immediate impact for our team,” Smith said. “I know he was also a blessing for the school as well. I look forward to seeing what God has in store for Ryan moving on to the next level. He will definitely be missed… He’ll go and do great things. I’m very happy for him.”
“I’m very excited for what Ryan has in store for the future,” Cook added. “He grew into a man and he’s going to be doing great things at the next level and anywhere else he touches. You can’t say too much bad around Ryan. He just knows he has higher limits and he can reach those. He’s definitely going to reach those for his family and himself. He has a great family around him that’s going to be continue to follow him… We will be there. We’re with you until the end.”
