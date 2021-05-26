Four Carlisle senior athletes commit to college programs

“Without the supportive foundation of my family and grandparents I would not have this opportunity,” he said. “I know wherever I go they’re always going to be with me, regardless of how far I am from home."

MARTIN MOVING ON TO RANDOLPH

Carlisle senior Cali Martin officially committed on Tuesday to continue her volleyball career at Randolph College in Lynchburg in the fall.

Martin was a two sport athlete at Carlisle, also excelling on the girls basketball team. But she said she first started her passion for volleyball with the Chiefs.

After her senior season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Martin said it was tougher to get attention from college coaches.

“I’m beyond excited,” Martin said at Tuesday’s ceremony. “I’m glad I got the opportunity to do this because with me not having a season I had to work extra hard to put myself out there to other coaches so I am beyond excited about this.”

Martin said she chose Randolph because she wanted to be at a small school in a small community.

“They were very welcoming to me and that’s what I really wanted,” she said. “I just wanted a family bond when I went off to college.