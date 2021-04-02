Friday Football: Bassett defeats Magna Vista in barnburner to retain Smith River Classic Trophy

Bassett immediately answered when Keshaun Valentine broke half a dozen tackles to take the kickoff down to the 15-yard-line and Ja'Ricous Hairston finished the job two plays later on an 11-yard score to again put the Bengals up by seven with 1:50 to play.

Magna Vista responded instantly when Preston ran the Bengals kickoff all the way back to cut the lead to one. The Warriors then opted to try a 2-point conversion to play for the win, but were unsuccessful on the fade route attempt.

Bassett ran out the clock from there for the win.

Ja'Ricous Hairston had three rushing touchdowns on 106 yards on the ground, and added two touchdowns through the air on 5-12 passing for 71 yards. Darius Hairston had two catches, both for touchdowns, for 57 yards. Simeon Walker-Muse had 198 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Dryus Hairston finished the night with five passing touchdown and 288 yards in the air for the Warriors. Johnson had one rushing touchdown and two receiving on five catches for 107 yards. Preston, Martin, and Jeffrey Medley also had receiving touchdowns.

Magna Vista, which will miss out on the Region 3D playoffs, finishes the season 3-4.