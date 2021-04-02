Friday Football: Bassett defeats Magna Vista in barnburner to retain Smith River Classic Trophy

Bassett and Magna Vista combined for 111 points on 16 total touchdowns and 764 total yards of offense.
But in the end it was an early goal-line stand by Bassett and a failed 2-point conversion by Magna Vista that proved to be the difference in helping Bassett to a 56-55 win over their rivals.
The high scoring affair actually featured a lot of defense in the early goings, with the Bengals taking a slight 7-0 advantage at the end of the first quarter. Bassett's first score came on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Ja'Ricous Hairston to Darius Hairston, one of two times the duo connected for a score in the contest.
On Bassett's next possession, the Warriors backed the Bengals up deep in their own territory forcing a punt. The punt attempt featured a dropped snapped and an illegal kick penalty, giving Magna Vista possession on the 3-yard-line.
The Bengals held the Warriors out of the endzone on four straight tries to maintain the early lead. The goal-line stand was one of just four possessions the Warriors didn't score.
After the two teams traded the lead six times, Bassett grew the lead to as many as nine in the fourth quarter. Magna Vista finally tied the game at 49-49 with 2:57 to play when Tyler Johnson ran in a 7-yd score, and Dekavis Preston ran in the 2-point conversion.
Bassett immediately answered when Keshaun Valentine broke half a dozen tackles to take the kickoff down to the 15-yard-line and Ja'Ricous Hairston finished the job two plays later on an 11-yard score to again put the Bengals up by seven with 1:50 to play.
Magna Vista responded instantly when Preston ran the Bengals kickoff all the way back to cut the lead to one. The Warriors then opted to try a 2-point conversion to play for the win, but were unsuccessful on the fade route attempt.
Bassett ran out the clock from there for the win.
Ja'Ricous Hairston had three rushing touchdowns on 106 yards on the ground, and added two touchdowns through the air on 5-12 passing for 71 yards. Darius Hairston had two catches, both for touchdowns, for 57 yards. Simeon Walker-Muse had 198 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
Dryus Hairston finished the night with five passing touchdown and 288 yards in the air for the Warriors. Johnson had one rushing touchdown and two receiving on five catches for 107 yards. Preston, Martin, and Jeffrey Medley also had receiving touchdowns.
Magna Vista, which will miss out on the Region 3D playoffs, finishes the season 3-4.
Bassett finishes the regular season 3-2. They'll wait for rankings to come out this week to see if they made the Region 3D playoffs.
Bassett 56, Magna Vista 55
BHS 7 14 14 21 - 56
MVHS 0 20 13 22 - 55
Scoring Summary:
BHS 5:37 1Q - J. Hairston to D. Hairston 18yd (F. Lopez kick good)
MVHS 11:55 2Q - D. Hairston to R. Martin 9yd (kick miss)
MVHS 8:47 2Q - D. Hairston to T. Johnson 36yd (kick good)
BHS 4:48 2Q - S. Walker-Muse 17yd run (F. Lopez kick good)
MVHS 4:31 2Q - D. Preston 52yd run (kick good)
BHS 2:59 2Q - J. Hairston 7yd run (F. Lopez kick good)
MVHS 11:45 3Q - T. Johnson kick return (kick no good)
BHS 8:34 3Q - J. Hairston to D. Hairston 41yd (F. Lopez kick good)
BHS 1:40 3Q - J. Hairston 6yd run (F. Lopez kick good)
MVHS 0:00 3Q - D. Hairston to J. Medley 35yd (kick good)
BHS 8:35 4Q - S. Walker-Muse 25yd run (F. Lopez kick good)
MVHS 7:15 4Q - D. Hairston to T. Johnson (D. Hairston to R. Martin 2-pt good)
BHS 5:00 4Q - J. Hairston 15yd run (F. Lopez kick good)
MVHS 2:57 4Q - T. Johnson 7yd run (D. Preston 2-pt run good)
BHS 1:50 4Q - J. Hairston 11yd run (F. Lopez kick good)
MVHS 1:34 4Q - D. Preston kick return (2-pt no good)
Magna Vista
Rushing: D. Preston 13/51; D. Hairston 9/28; T. Johnson 5/22, TD
Passing: D. Hairston 17-31, 288yds, 5TD, INT
Receiving: J. Medley 2/38, TD, 2pt; R. Martin 5/75, TD; T. Johnson 5/107, 2TD; D. Preston 2/56, TD
Bassett
Rushing: S. Walker-Muse 22/198, 2TD, fumble; J. Hairston 23/106, 3TD, fumble
Passing: J. Hairston 5-12, 71, 2TD
Receiving: D. Hairston 2/57, 2TD; E. Stokes 2/11
