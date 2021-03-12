Friday Football: Magna Vista takes big win in Stuart over Patrick County

Dryus Hairston and DeKavis Preston each ran in two touchdowns to help Magna Vista to a 35-7 win over Patrick County in Stuart Friday night.
Preston led the Warriors with 80 yards rushing on 14 carries. Hairston added 68 rushing yards on seven carries, and 80 passing yards on a perfect 3-3 night.
Magna Vista opened the scoring early after Xavier Carter intercepted a Patrick County pass on the Cougars first possession. The Warriors scored seven plays later on a 2-yard run by Hairston.
Later in the first quarter, Preston ran in a 12-yard score, and Hairston found Jeffrey Medley for the 2-point conversion.
Patrick County mounted a long drive of 11 plays and got down to the 1-yard-line, but a chain measurement on a fourth down run found the Cougars were just inches short of the first down, giving the Warriors the ball.
On the next possession, the Cougars forced their only Warriors 3-and-out of the first half, and nearly got a safety, getting a tackle on the half-yard-line and forcing Magna Vista to punt from the back of their own endzone.
A dropped catch on the Warriors punt, though, was recovered by Magna Vista. The next play Hairston finds Medley for 59 yards. Two players later Tyler Johnson ran into the endzone from eight yards out to put Magna Vista up 21-0 midway through the second quarter.
Hairston ran in another 42-yard score just before the half. The Warriors led 27-0 at the break.
The Warriors finished scoring on the first drive of the second half. Preston ran in a 2-yard score and Hairston found Ryan Parker for the 2-point conversion.
Patrick County's only TD of the night came on a 1-yard run by Will Sprowl with 3:33 to play.
Sprowl had 11 rushes for 29 yards, and was 2-for-7 passing for 10 yards with two interception. Carson Merriman led the Cougars with 60 yards rushing on 15 carries. Dae'Shawn Penn had 28 rushing yards on four carries.
Justin Preston also grabbed an interception for the Warriors defense.
Magna Vista (2-1) will travel to Halifax County on Friday for a Piedmont District contest at 7 p.m.
Patrick County (0-2) will travel to Vinton to take on William Byrd in nonconference play on Thursday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Tyler Johnson scored the other TD for the Warriors on a