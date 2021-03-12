Friday Football: Magna Vista takes big win in Stuart over Patrick County

Dryus Hairston and DeKavis Preston each ran in two touchdowns to help Magna Vista to a 35-7 win over Patrick County in Stuart Friday night.

Preston led the Warriors with 80 yards rushing on 14 carries. Hairston added 68 rushing yards on seven carries, and 80 passing yards on a perfect 3-3 night.

Magna Vista opened the scoring early after Xavier Carter intercepted a Patrick County pass on the Cougars first possession. The Warriors scored seven plays later on a 2-yard run by Hairston.

Later in the first quarter, Preston ran in a 12-yard score, and Hairston found Jeffrey Medley for the 2-point conversion.

Patrick County mounted a long drive of 11 plays and got down to the 1-yard-line, but a chain measurement on a fourth down run found the Cougars were just inches short of the first down, giving the Warriors the ball.

On the next possession, the Cougars forced their only Warriors 3-and-out of the first half, and nearly got a safety, getting a tackle on the half-yard-line and forcing Magna Vista to punt from the back of their own endzone.