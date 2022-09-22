Friday Football Preview: Piedmont District play begins

Piedmont District play begins on the gridiron this week, and three local teams will look to start their district games on a high-note, while the other will enjoy a bye week before a rivalry matchup next Friday.

Here’s a look at this week’s slate of games:

Martinsville (3-0) at Halifax County (3-0), Friday at 7 p.m.

The last two unbeaten teams in the Piedmont District will face off in South Boston on Friday.

Martinsville is 3-0 for the first time since 2016. The Bulldogs had their biggest scoring output of the season last Friday in a 50-27 home win over Dan River.

This week’s game will be a matchup of two very similar teams with high-powered offenses and defenses that do enough to get the job done. Martinsville has scored 105 points this season (35 points per game) while allowing 62 points (20.6). The Comets have scored 96 points this season (32 points per game), while allowing 61 (20.3 per game).

Halifax comes into this week’s game following a 40-28 road win over Mecklenburg County last Friday.

The Comets are 12-5 against Martinsville since 2004, and have won the last four matchups. Halifax won last season’s game, 21-16.

Patrick County (1-3) at G.W.-Danville (0-3), Friday at Averett University, 7 p.m.

G.W.-Danville is one of two winless teams in the PD, and Patrick County will look to keep them this way.

The Cougars come into this week following a 21-19 loss to Chatham last week. Demontez Hill had a rushing touchdown for PCHS last week, and quarterback Triston Underwood was 6-12 passing for 205 yards. Jai Penn had three catches for 149 yards and two TDs.

Patrick County is 0-9 against G.W. over the last nine years. The Eagles won last year’s matchup, 61-12.

The Cougars have scored 90 points this season (22.5 per game) while allowing 109 (27.25 per game).

G.W. comes into this week following a 49-0 loss to E.C. Glass last Friday, in Lynchburg. The Eagles have been outscored 144-28 this season.

Friday’s game will be played at Averett University while G.W.-Danville continues making upgrades to their home field.

Tunstall (0-3) at Magna Vista (2-2), Friday at 7 p.m.

It’s been a tale of two seasons for Magna Vista this year. In two wins, they’ve outscored opponents, 69-20. But, in two losses, they’ve been outscored, 80-0.

Following a loss to Franklin County last week, the Warriors will look to get back in the win column this week against a winless Tunstall squad.

The Trojans have allowed 130 points (43.3 per game), and scored 34 (11.3 per game) this season.

Magna Vista is 15-3 against the Trojans since 2004, and have won the last two contests. The Warriors defeated Tunstall, 42-14, last season.

Bassett (2-2), bye week

The Bengals are coming off of a 42-21 victory over William Byrd, in Vinton, last Friday night.

Now, they’ll get some rest before returning to their home field on September 30 to take on Magna Vista, their biggest rival, in the annual Smith River Classic.

“We’ve got some guys banged up. We need to get them rest,” Johnson said following last week’s win. “We’ve got a big one coming up in two weeks for the Smith River Classic, so this is a great time for us to get a little rest and go into the last half of our season going into Piedmont District play, trying to handle business on a weekly basis in the Piedmont District.”