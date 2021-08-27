 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FRIDAY FOOTBALL RAPID REACTION: Bassett defeats Franklin County 42-25
0 comments
breaking editor's pick

FRIDAY FOOTBALL RAPID REACTION: Bassett defeats Franklin County 42-25

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bassett High School

Bassett High School cheerleaders and student section members pose for a photo during the Bengals football game at Franklin County Friday night in Rocky Mount.

For the first time in head coach Brandon Johnson's tenure, the Bassett football team won the first game of the season. 

The Bengals went on the road to Franklin County Friday night, and defeated the Eagles 42-25.

Bassett quarterback Ja'Ricous Hairston rushed for three touchdowns and threw another in the win. Running back Simeon Walker-Muse had two touchdowns, both in the fourth quarter. Walker-Muse had a 42-yd score on the first play of the fourth to put the Bengals up 35-19, and added a 6-yard TD with 1:35 left to play.

Branson Leduc-Mattox had a 30-yard touchdown catch from Hairston in the third.

Bassett led 21-13 at the half.

This story will be updated.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert