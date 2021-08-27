FRIDAY FOOTBALL RAPID REACTION: Bassett defeats Franklin County 42-25

For the first time in head coach Brandon Johnson's tenure, the Bassett football team won the first game of the season.

The Bengals went on the road to Franklin County Friday night, and defeated the Eagles 42-25.

Bassett quarterback Ja'Ricous Hairston rushed for three touchdowns and threw another in the win. Running back Simeon Walker-Muse had two touchdowns, both in the fourth quarter. Walker-Muse had a 42-yd score on the first play of the fourth to put the Bengals up 35-19, and added a 6-yard TD with 1:35 left to play.

Branson Leduc-Mattox had a 30-yard touchdown catch from Hairston in the third.

Bassett led 21-13 at the half.

