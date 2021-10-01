Friday Football Rapid Reaction: Defense, 5 TDs from Ja'Ricous Hairston lifts Bassett to big win over Magna Vista

Ja'Ricous Hairston accounted for five total touchdowns, Bassett's defense had three interceptions, and the Bengals rolled to a victory over rival Magna Vista in Ridgeway Friday night, 49-13.

The win is Bassett's fourth straight victory over the Warriors, and gives the Bengals possession of the Smith River Classic trophy for another year.

Hairston started the scoring midway through the first quarter. The Bengals QB ran for 22 yards, and the next play went eight yards into the endzone to go up 7-0.

Hairston added two more rushing touchdowns: an 11-yard score with 10:55 left in the second, and a 15-yard TD with 3:36 until the half.

The junior also had two passing TDs. He first found Jacob Gilbert from 9-yards out midway through the second quarter.

Leading by 22 late in the second, Bassett's Elijah Stokes ran back a punt for a TD to give the Bengals a 35-6 lead with 1:58 until the half.

On the Warriors next possession, Casey Ferguson intercepted a pass to help the Bengals carry their 29 point lead into the half.