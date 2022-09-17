Friday Football Roundup: Bulldogs run over Dan River for third straight win

For the first time since 2016, the Martinsville High School football team is 3-0.

Behind a five touchdown performance from senior Jahmal Jones, the Bulldogs defeated Dan River, on Friday, 50-27, at MHS.

Jones finished the night with 318 rushing yards in 17 carries - an average of 18.7 yards per carry.

Jones had a 4-yard rushing touchdown in the first to help the Bulldogs to a 14-0 lead after one. He added to the lead with a 65-yard run in the second. In the third, the 3-time VHSL Class 2 outdoor track state champion added a 61-yard score, and capped his night with scores of 77 and 45 yards in the fourth.

Jones average 50.4 yards on his touchdown runs.

Izayveous Jones added a 52-yard receiving TD, from Rayshawn Dickerson, and Javier Penn had a 38-yard field goal to help Martinsville to a 24-7 lead at the half.

Dickerson had 67 yards passing and 63 yards rushing on the night.

The Bulldogs (3-0) will look to continue to stay unbeaten next Friday when they travel to Halifax County High School (3-0) for a 7 p.m. game. The Comets are the only other unbeaten team in the Piedmont District.

Franklin County 40, Magna Vista 0

The Magna Vista football team was held scoreless the for the second time this season in a 40-0 loss to Franklin County, in Rocky Mount, Friday night.

The Eagles scored 14 points in the first and six more in the second to take a 20-0 lead at the half.

The loss snaps a two game winning streak for the Warriors, who had scored at least 34 points in the previous two games.

Magna Vista (2-2) will come home to Ridgeway, on Friday, to take on Tunstall, at 7 p.m. It will be the Warriors first Piedmont District game of the season.

Chatham 21, Patrick County 19

A comeback attempt by Patrick County came up just short in a 21-19 loss to Chatham, at Chatham High School, Friday night.

Chatham led 21-6 at the half, and again at the end of three quarters.

Patrick County will look to bounce back next Friday in Danville. The Cougars will play G.W.-Danville at Averett University at 7 p.m.