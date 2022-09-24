Friday Football Roundup: Martinsville, Magna Vista win PD openers

Martinsville stands alone as the last unbeaten team in the Piedmont District after a 27-17 win over Halifax County, on Friday in South Boston.

The Bulldogs held the Comets scoreless on the second half on the way to a win.

The two teams tied once and swapped the lead twice in the first half.

Trailing by a touchdown, Martinsville’s Jahmal Jones evened the score, 7-7, with a 1-yard TD run with 4:33 left on the clock in the first.

Late in the first, Martinsville’s Rayshawn Dickerson grabbed an interception on defense, but threw one of his own in the endzone to give Halifax the ball right back.

Halifax retook the lead with a 23-yard field goal early in the second, and three minutes later Martinsville went ahead for the first time on a 30-yard TD run by Jones.

Jones, a senior running back, found the endzone five times a week ago in a win over Dan River, and has now scored 10 touchdowns this season.

The Comets went up 17-14 just before the half, and took the lead into the break. The late second quarter TD would be the final time Halifax scored on the night.

Izayveous Martin and Jones recovered fumbles in first half.

In the third, Dickerson threw a touchdown and Andy Garcia added a field goal to not only put the Bulldogs on top, but extend the lead to 10, and Martinsville would hold on the rest of the way.

The Bulldogs, 4-0, haven’t started a season with four straight wins in more than 18 years.

Martinsville will return home on Friday to take on G.W.-Danville at 7 p.m.

Magna Vista 50, Tunstall 14

Joeseph Spriggs scored three touchdowns to help the Magna Vista football team to a 50-14 win over Tunstall, on Friday in Ridgeway.

Spriggs had two TD runs of five yards each in the first quarter, and added an 18-yard score midway through the third. He finished the night with 161 yards rushing on 12 carries.

Warriors quarterback Simeon Moore added two touchdowns – one on a 3-yard run and one on a 9-yard pass to Jolen Schoefield – and Ethan Dukes added two of his own on runs of eight and seven yards.

Moore was 7-for-7 passing for 82 yards, and Schoefield led all Warriors receivers with four catches and 51 yards.

Tunstall’s touchdowns came on a 5-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and a 72-yard kickoff return in the third.

The Warriors held the Trojans to 83 yards rushing and 37 yards passing as a team.

Magna Vista (3-2, 1-0) will next travel to Bassett on Friday for the annual Smith River Classic. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

PC game postponed

Friday's Patrick County and G.W.-Danville football game, at Averett University, was delayed due to a power outage at the school.

The game was originally moved to Saturday, but was eventually postponed further. No makeup date has been announced.