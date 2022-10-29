Friday Football Roundup: Stokes leads Bengals to a comeback win over Halifax

Elijah Stokes had three touchdowns to lead the Bassett High School football team to a 35-13 senior night win over Halifax County, on Friday night, at BHS.

Stokes had three rushing TDs for the Bengals, and Jaylen Lide and Casey Ferguson added receiving scores in the win.

Josh Miller put Bassett in an early deficit with a 1-yard rushing TD and an 89-yard interception returned for a touchdown to give Halifax an early 13-0 lead.

The Bengals defense held the Comets scoreless the rest of the way.

On the ensuing drive, Lide took the kickoff 68-yards to put the Bengals in red zone, and Ferguson put Bassett on the board with a 3-yard TD catch.

Bassett trailed 13-7 at the half.

Stokes opened the scoring in the second half with a 5-yard TD run to give Bassett its first lead, and five minutes later Lide hauled in a 19-yard TD catch to make it 21-13.

Stokes added to the Bengals' lead with two rushing TDs in the fourth.

Bassett celebrated 15 seniors in Friday's final regular season home game: Omahd Shareef, Salvador Coca-lobo, Elijah Stokes, Ja'Ricous Hairston, Casey Ferguson, Jacob Gilbert, Samuel Stanley, Jacob Ryan, Michael Hardy, Joshua Dawson, Jordan Garcia, Timothy Rakes, Angel Bracamontes Martinez, Holden Draper, and Michael Clark.

Bassett (7-2, 5-0) will finish the regular season on Friday at Martinsville High School.

Martinsville 42, Patrick County 25

After falling into a two touchdown deficit in the opening minutes of the game, Martinsville battled back to a 42-25 win over Patrick County, on Friday, in Stuart.

PCHS took control of the game early, recovering an onside kick on the opening kickoff, and going down the field for an easy score. The Cougars again went for the onside on their following kickoff, and again recovered, setting up another touchdown drive to go up 13-0 with 9:53 left in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs defense went to work from there, grabbing an interception and picking up a PC fumble. They took the fumble to the endzone, and trailed 13-7 at the end of the first.

Another rushing TD by the Cougars put PC up, 19-7.

Martinsville scored a rushing TD midway through the second, and trailed, 19-14, at the half.

An early rushing score in the third gave the Bulldogs their first lead, one they wouldn't relinquish. Martinsville added another TD, and finished the third quarter up 28-19.

The Bulldogs scored two more TDs in the fourth, including one final trip to the endzone with 32 seconds remaining on the clock.

Patrick County celebrated 11 seniors in Friday's final regular season home game: William Black, Peyton Cambron, Colin Campbell, Demontez Hill, Samuel Hubbard, Rawleigh Mabe, Jaivontae Penn, George Stovall, Tyler Stowe, Triston Underwood, Isaac Wood.

Martinsville (8-1) will finish the regular season at home on Friday against Bassett.

Patrick County (2-7) will go on the road to finish the season on Thursday at Magna Vista.