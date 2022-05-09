Frisbee teams head to SRSC for pen-Ultimate tournament of spring

NCAA Division I ultimate frisbee teams from up and down the east coast all met up at Smith River Sports Complex over the weekend for the Atlantic Coast DI College Regionals tournament.

Fifteen men's teams and 13 women's teams played in the tournament, with the top three in each moving on to the USA Ultimate DI National Championship Tournament in Milwaukee on May 27-30.

Teams from the University of North Carolina won both the men's and women's tournaments. NC State and William & Mary finished second and third in the men's event. UVa and William & Mary rounded out the top three in the women's event.

This week's event was the eighth ultimate frisbee tournament the complex has hosted in 2022.