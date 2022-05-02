From Cougar to Patriot: PCHS senior Josh Wright to wrestle at P&HCC

Patrick County High School senior Joshua Wright committed last week to continue his wrestling career at Patrick & Henry Community College in the fall.

He'll be reunited with his former coach when he gets there.

Wright was joined at his commitment ceremony by P&HCC wrestling coach Chad Lange, who coached Wright for three seasons at Patrick County before leaving the Cougars to take over the Patriots program last year.

In Wright's final season at PCHS this winter, the senior broke the school record for most wins in a single-season, going 46-2 on the year. He was also the first wrestler at the school to reach the state finals when he finished second at the VHSL Class 2 state championship in February.

Wright took home a Piedmont District championship in the 182-pound weight class this season, helping the Cougars win the PD team title for the first time in 24 years. He then finished second at the Region 2C championship just a few days later, qualifying him for the state match.

Wright finished his high school career 88-17.

He was also a member of the Cougars football and boys soccer teams.

Wright previously told the Bulletin he plans to finish the welding program at P&HCC – he started the program at PCHS – while also studying business.

“I just feel like he’s not reached his potential yet,” PCHS wrestling coach Tim Lawson told the Bulletin for a February article. “Wherever he goes I hope it’s a place that’s going to push him because he’s got a lot left in the tank… It’s just phenomenal how much he’s progressed, and a lot of it is because he’s a hard worker.”

This winter will be Lange's second season at P&HCC, and the program's second year in existence. The Patriots sent one wrestler, Temonte Gray, to the NJCAA national championship tournament in Iowa in March.