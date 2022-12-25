From Cougars to Panthers: Patrick County's Kevin Nester and Michael Hamm continue athletic careers, friendship at Ferrum

Two years ago, when Michael Hamm was a senior at Patrick County High School, all he wanted was to find a college where he could run track. After reaching out to dozens of schools, the all-state and all-region sprinter fell in love with Ferrum College.

“I spent the whole fall of my senior year through December just reaching out to schools,” Hamm said in a recent phone interview. “And I went to my first visit at Ferrum and I just fell in love immediately. The team was so welcoming, the coaches just truly understood me on a level that my high school coach understood me. I just fell in love right there.”

Hamm’s good friend, fellow PCHS senior at the time Kevin Nester, was in a similar predicament looking for a school where he could play tennis. Hamm told Nester, the 2021 Piedmont District singles champion, to get in touch with the coaches at Ferrum.

“I just wanted the opportunity play the sport that I fell in love with in high school at the college level,” Nester said. “I had some offers from different schools, some in the ODAC, some in other conferences, but really, ultimately, what happened with me going to Ferrum was Michael. He got me in touch with Coach (Rod) Baker at Ferrum and I had a meeting with him (Baker), and he actually called me that night and I had a visit the next day. So everything just kind of worked out.”

“I was just nervous meeting people at the moment and Kevin was like, ‘I don’t have anywhere to go,’ and I was just like, ‘Well, come with me. I know you, you know me, it’ll make it a lot easier for both of us,’” Hamm added.

Two years later, Nester and Hamm are in their second year as roommates at Ferrum, and have only strengthened their friendship through working through college and collegiate athletics together.

As a freshman last spring, Nester finished runner-up in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year award voting, and was the winningest player on Ferrum’s men’s tennis team. This fall, he and his doubles partner won an invitational tournament at Mary Baldwin College.

Hamm broke a Ferrum indoor track record in the 400-meter-dash, and medaled in both the 400 at the ODAC Indoor Track championship and the 200-meter-dash at the ODAC Outdoor Track championship, earning All-Conference honors in both.

Both former Cougars found a lot of success early in their college careers. It wasn’t an easy transition from high school to college, but they found having each other made the move easier, especially when they were going through slumps or tough times mentally.

The two will often do workouts with each other to push one another and let their friend know they’re not alone.

“The biggest thing for me, and I’ve told Michael this a thousand times, was me and him rooming together,” Nester said. “Even though we played two different sports, we’re basically teammates to each other. We push each other to do workouts with each other to be better.

“That’s how we were in high school. We wanted to be the best that we could, and that translated to us being roommates and being athletes at Ferrum too.”

“Just keeping each other positive, letting each other know we’re here for each other,” Hamm said.

Both athletes have taken a bit of Patrick County with them to Ferrum, but they’re also still very much attached to their hometown. They continue to follow Cougars athletics closely, and still keep up with their old coaches and teammates.

Last spring, Nester would often go to PCHS tennis practices on his days off, and Cougars coach Andrew Terry would let him do some student-coaching.

“It allows you to build bonds with the team that’s still there so that they know you’re there for them,” Nester said. “Because you’ve been there before, and just to let them see that they can do it, they can see a positive influence.”

Hamm and Nester have big goals for the rest of their college careers. Hamm said he wants to keep breaking records, but more than anything he wants to win a conference championship.

Both athletes said they have finite goals, but they also want to continue to represent Patrick County in a positive way.

“We don’t really see that many athletes go represent at the next level from Patrick County, and I just want to represent my high school well,” Hamm said.

“I think me and Mike have built really, really strong legacies for ourselves here, but we can do a lot with triple that amount of time left,” Nester said. “I think it’s big to represent where you’re from… Even the ones that do don’t get the credit that they deserve, so just to be able to have your name out there and show we’re a small school but we can do that.”

Both athletes had a message for young athletes in Patrick County who would like to emulate their careers, and their friendships, in the future.

“The biggest message I would have is that no matter what you think... if you think that people aren’t watching, there’s going to be people that are watching and you can get your name out there, no matter what sport it is,” Nester said. “But especially track and tennis, those are really good opportunities. Even as small as Patrick County is, I think me and Michael are a really good examples of that.”

“Just let them know that no matter who you are or what you do athletically, you can achieve any dream you have,” Hamm added. “You’ve just got to really push it because it’s hard to get your name out in that area, but if you put all your time and effort in it’ll pay off.”