GAME UPDATES: Smith River Classic to be played on Thursday; Patrick County to also play on Thursday; PD volleyball games postponed

The annual Smith River Classic football game will be moved up a day due to expected inclement weather this weekend.

The rivalry game between Bassett and Magna Vista, which was scheduled to be played at Bassett High School on Friday, will now be played at BHS on Thursday. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.

Around the Piedmont District, the Tunstall/Patrick County football game, also scheduled for Friday night, will also now be played on Thursday. Kickoff at Patrick County High School will be at 7 p.m.

The G.W.-Danville/Martinsville football game will still be played on Friday at Martinsville High School, but kickoff has been moved from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Bassett/Magna Vista junior varsity football game scheduled for Thursday has been postponed, with no makeup date scheduled as of Wednesday morning. Patrick County and Tunstall's JV teams will play on Wednesday night.

Two Piedmont District volleyball games scheduled for Thursday - Bassett at Martinsville and Tunstall at Patrick County - have both been postponed, with no makeup dates announced.