GOLF: Magna Vista's McCrickard named first team all-region, qualifies for state finals

Magna Vista golf

Magna Vista senior Patrick McCrickard (shown above in a local tournament this summer) was named First Team All-Region 3D for his play in Tuesday's tournament in Richmond.

 Bulletin file photo

Magna Vista's Patrick McCrickard shot 75 at Tuesday's Region 3D Golf Championship to finish First Team All-Region.

Magna Vista senior Patrick McCrickard

McCrickard finished tied for sixth among 66 golfers who competed at the tournament, which was held at Stonehenge Golf & Country Club in Richmond. All golfer named first team all-region qualify for the VHSL Class 3 state golf finals. 

Magna Vista's Luke Gardner and Logan Williams were both named second team all-region. Gardner shot 81 on the day, and Williams shot 82.

The Warriors shot 326 as a team and finished fourth out of 12 teams. Other Warriors competing were: Landon Hall (88), Jaken Ford (90), and Kailei Minter (96).

Abingdon High School shot 304 as a team to win the team event. Lord Botetourt shot 322 to finish second. The top two teams advance to the state tournament.

Cave Spring (322) finished third.

Bassett had two golfers compete in the region tournament. Tate Jones shot 85, and Camden Bryant shot 92.

The VHSL Class 3 state golf finals will be held on October 11 at Stonehenge CC.

