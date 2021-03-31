Group of Patrick County High School seniors commit to Patrick Henry Community College

A group of four Patrick County High School seniors signed their letters of intent Monday to continue their sports careers at Patrick Henry Community College in the fall.

PCHS senior Julianna Overby signed to both play volleyball and run track with the Patriots this fall. Overby is a member of the Cougars indoor track, basketball, and volleyball teams this year. She was a member of the girls 4x400 meter relay that finished fourth at the VHSL Class 2 Indoor Track State Championship, and 4x200 meter relay that finished fifth at states in February.

“This is literally a dream come true. I have always dreamed of playing volleyball at the college level," Overby said at the signings. "I never thought I would be running at the college level, but I worked hard and stayed dedicated. I am very glad to have this opportunity."

PCHS seniors Keely Belcher and Gracen Edwards joined Overby in also committing to the Patriots' volleyball team. PHCC volleyball coach Randi Robertson said at the signing the trio is some of the first signees she's had on her own since taking over the Patriots program in 2019.