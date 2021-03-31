Group of Patrick County High School seniors commit to Patrick Henry Community College

Patrick County High School senior Julianna Overby signed her letter of intent Monday to continue her volleyball career at Patrick Henry Community College in the fall. Overby (front, center) was joined at the signing by (front, from left) her mother, Amanda Overby, father, Warren Overby, (back) PCHS Principal Trey Cox, PCHS Volleyball Coach Heidi Moore, PHCC Volleyball Coach Randi Robertson, PCHS Assistant Volleyball Coach A.K. Scruggs, and PCHS Athletic Director Terry Harris.
Patrick County High School senior Gracen Edwards signed her letter of intent Monday to continue her volleyball career at Patrick Henry Community College in the fall. Edwards (front, center) was joined at the ceremony by (front, from left) her mother, Susan Edwards, father, Ricky Edwards, (back) PCHS Principal Trey Cox, PCHS Volleyball Coach Heidi Moore, PHCC Volleyball Coach Randi Robertson, PCHS Assistant Coach A.K. Scruggs, and PCHS Athletic Director Terry Harris.
Patrick County High School senior Keely Belcher signed her letter of intent Monday to continue her volleyball career at Patrick Henry Community College in the fall. Belcher (front, center) was joined at the ceremony by (front, from left) her mother, Carin Belcher, father, Matt Belcher, (back) PCHS Principal Trey Cox, PCHS Volleyball Coach Heidi Moore, PHCC Volleyball Coach Randi Robertson, PCHS Assistant Volleyball Coach A.K. Scruggs, and PCHS Athletic Director Terry Harris.
Patrick County High School senior Lillian Terry signed her letter of intent Monday to run cross country and track at Patrick Henry Community College in the fall. Terry (front, second from left) was joined at the ceremony by (front, from left) her father, Ronald Terry, mother, Julia Terry, brother, Greely Terry, (back) PCHS Principal Trey Cox, PHCC Track Coach Andre Kidd, PCHS Track Coach Danel Slaydon, and PCHS Athletic Director Terry Harris.
By Ashlee Mullis/Special to the Bulletin
and Bulletin Staff Report
A group of four Patrick County High School seniors signed their letters of intent Monday to continue their sports careers at Patrick Henry Community College in the fall.
PCHS senior Julianna Overby signed to both play volleyball and run track with the Patriots this fall. Overby is a member of the Cougars indoor track, basketball, and volleyball teams this year. She was a member of the girls 4x400 meter relay that finished fourth at the VHSL Class 2 Indoor Track State Championship, and 4x200 meter relay that finished fifth at states in February.
“This is literally a dream come true. I have always dreamed of playing volleyball at the college level," Overby said at the signings. "I never thought I would be running at the college level, but I worked hard and stayed dedicated. I am very glad to have this opportunity."
PCHS seniors Keely Belcher and Gracen Edwards joined Overby in also committing to the Patriots' volleyball team. PHCC volleyball coach Randi Robertson said at the signing the trio is some of the first signees she's had on her own since taking over the Patriots program in 2019.
“I am so excited to sign these ladies," Robertson said "It is really exciting to get these girls and see what’s next for them. We have high hopes to bring back the program and turn it around, and I think these ladies will do it for us.”