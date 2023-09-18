The Halifax County High School golf team won the Piedmont District championship on Monday after shooting 321 as a team at Caswell Pines Golf Club.

The Comets were led by junior Lukas Newton who shot 69 on the day and was the overall medalist to take the PD individual title. Newton was also named PD Golfer of the Year.

Mecklenburg County (324) finished second as team, and Magna Vista (333) finished third.

Magna Vista and Bassett's golf teams will next move on to compete in the Region 3D championship on September 26 at Draper Valley Golf Club, in Pulaski.

Full team results from Monday's championship are listed below.

Piedmont District Championship results

Monday at Caswell Pines Golf Club

Yanceyville, North Carolina

1st - Halifax County (321)

2nd - Mecklenburg County (324)

3rd - Magna Vista (333)

4th - Tunstall (349)

5th - Bassett (377)

Piedmont District Player of the Year - Lukas Newton (HCHS)

First Team All-PD

Lukas Newton (HCHS)

Logan Williams (MVHS)

JD Cunningham (HCHS)

Cameron Shriver (MCHS)

Colton Payne (THS)

Jackson Allgood (MCHS)

Second Team All-PD

Luke Gardner (MVHS)

Brian Cole (HCHS)

Isaac Rodgers (BHS)

Gage Jones (MCHS)

Taylor Seamans (MCHS)

Jack Morgan (HCHS)

Jordan Powell (THS)