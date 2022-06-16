Hanging With Miss Cooper: An incredible baseball record was broken, and I saw it in person

When you’re a fan of terrible sports teams, often times you have to work really hard to find joy in watching your favorite teams play.

Last weekend I went to New York City to take my dad - a diehard Yankees fan who probably would have named me and my brother Don Mattingly if my mom would have let him - to his first ever game at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees were playing my and my brother’s favorite team, the Chicago Cubs.

If you don’t feel like looking at the baseball standings right now, just know, the Yankees are having a really good season, and the Cubs… are not.

The Cubs are a bad baseball team. Their games are completely unwatchable. They provide me no joy whatsoever, and even worse, they give me no hope of a brighter future. It’s just bleak all the way around.

At least I knew this going on, though, so I had zero expectations for anything other than a Yankees win that my dad would be really happy about, which would also make me happy for him.

But even with zero expectations I had no idea the game would be THAT bad.

The Yankees scored five runs in the first inning.

Great.

And three more in the second.

Awesome.

Their lead was 10-1 through three innings.

Fantastic.

It was around that third inning when I looked at my brother and said, “I would say it’s like the Yankees are playing a JV team, but I feel like that would be insulting to JV teams.”

It was also around the third inning when my brother reminded me of what happens during extremely lopsided games like the one we were watching.

He said, “If it keeps going this way, we might get to see a position player pitch.”

Every sports fan has a mental list of rare, wonderful occurrences in sports you’d love to see in person. A perfect game, a walk-off home run, a ceremonial first pitch thrown by 50 Cent. Stuff like that.

I also have a mental list of rare, wonderful sports occurrences I want to see in person. I want to be at a game that has a rain delay so long they play at, like, 11 p.m. and everyone has gone home except for about 200 people so it feels like the game is being played at your own private party.

(I almost got to do that once when I was living in Chicago but I didn’t because I had to get up early for class the next morning. It remains the biggest regret of my life.)

I want to be at a game where a manager gets tossed and goes on one of those crazy tirades where they pick up first base and carry it with them into the clubhouse, or something like that.

And I want to be at a game where a position player pitches.

You see, sometimes baseball teams are either winning or losing by so much they don’t want to waste an outing by one of their real pitchers, so they send out one of their position players to hopefully just get the other team to put the ball in play, get three outs, and put everyone out of their misery. It’s always hilarious and I love it.

Sure enough, last Sunday the Cubs gave up five more runs in the seventh and were trailing by two touchdowns when something amazing happened.

Out to pitch for Chicago in the eighth… Frank Schwindel.

Frank Schwindel is the Cubs first baseman.

It took Frank Schwindel two warm-up pitches to become incredibly apparent to the entire stadium that Frank Schwindel had never thrown a ball off of a pitcher’s mound in his life.

Usually when teams have a position player pitch it’s at least someone who pitched in high school, but not this day. It was incredible.

The very first pitch Frank Schwindel threw was - and I’m not joking - 35 miles per hour. And it was tanked by Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka, who put it over the left field fence. Even in the park that is the easiest in baseball to hit home runs, that was the easiest home run of his life.

Higashioka's home run off Frank Schwindel broke a Major League record for a ball leaving the park on the slowest pitch. Major League Baseball has been around for more than 100 years and someone hitting a home run on a 35 mile per hour pitch has never happened. Not only is that my new favorite record, I got to see it in person!

That inning was like watching kids play wiffle ball in the backyard. Frank Schwindel’s fastest pitch was 44 miles per hour. I’ve never thrown a ball off of a pitcher’s mound, but I’m at least 75 percent positive I could throw it faster than 44 miles per hour, and still get it at least somewhat close to the strike zone.

I’ve been to a few Major League Baseball games in my life, and I can say without a shadow of a doubt I’ve never been happier than I was watching that game in that moment. Yes, my favorite team was losing very bad, but, if I’m being honest, other than about three years the Cubs have been a terrible team basically my entire life so I’m pretty used to it. If I can’t watch my favorite team win, getting to see them trot out a first baseman to throw slow-pitch softball batting practice was a really good consolation prize.

Even when I hate baseball I really love baseball.

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

