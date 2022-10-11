Hanging With Miss Cooper: Avoid the sports streaming scams

I was checking Twitter on Monday and I saw the @BulletinSport account had a new mention. The tweet came from what looked to be the NFHS Network.

The NFHS Network – National Federation of High Schools – is a nationwide website that allows people to create an account and watch live streamed high school sports and events. It’s like Netflix for high school athletics.

The tweet, filled with grammar mistakes and emojis, read “GAMEDAY Varsity Football 2022 Patrick County vs. George Washington – Oct, 10/2022 7.00 PM,” and tagged 10 different accounts: the Bulletin, Patrick County High School, one for PCHS football, PCHS Cougar Cheer and Hype Squads, a PCHS coach, G.W.-Danville High School, GWHS football, and a couple private citizens who don’t seem to have any connection to either school.

The account had the NFHS Network logo as its avatar, and NFHS Network as its name. To those who don’t know, it would certainly look like a legit way to find a stream for that particular game.

I see these types of tweets all the time. If I’m unable to go to a game but would like to tweet the score to the Bulletin’s followers, my first step is typically to go to Twitter and search the name of both schools that are playing in hopes someone who is there is doing live updates. For instance, if I’m looking for the score of Monday’s Patrick County/G.W.-Danville game, I’ll just search “Patrick County George Washington.”

Just before that game began, that exact search on Twitter brought up six different tweets from random accounts offering live streams of the game. Just like the one from the NFHS Network that tagged the Bulletin, at first glance these all look like legit sites. One was from an account called Fox Nation with a Fox News avatar, and another was from something called Sports Arsya with an avatar that has nice looking graphic design and says “High school sports live.”

But, be warned. They’re scams. They’re all scams, and the more I see them the more frustrated I get.

These fake live stream accounts popped up not long after schools began returning to play during the COVID-19 pandemic. A lot of schools across the country were playing games either without any fans in the stands or with a capped capacity. People were desperate to watch, and these fake accounts preyed on that.

I had a recent conversation with the wife of a local college coach. She is in charge of all the team’s social media accounts – Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram – and makes posts alerting people before each of the team’s games. She said each time she does, on all platforms she gets bombarded with these random account offering live streams for the games.

When it happened recently, the coach’s wife told me a high-ranking person at the college saw and posted to her account the link to the fake live stream. The coach’s wife had to awkwardly tell her to delete the post because it was a scam, and hope no one fell for it.

This team has a lot of international players, with parents from all over the world wanting to watch their sons play, and, according to her, more than one have fallen for clicking the links and giving their credit card number to pay for a stream.

Because that’s the thing with these accounts. It isn’t just a sketchy link to a weird website offering a live stream of a game. I’ve gone to those sites before, where someone is holding their phone up to the TV or somehow hacking into the actual broadcast to let people watch an out-of-market professional or college game. It’s “free,” but there’s usually a 50/50 shot you’re either going to get to watch the game or you’re going to get a virus that blows your computer up. Depending on how bad you want to watch the game is how you assess that risk.

But that’s not what these sites are. You click them and they ask you to set up an account, give all your personal info, and probably your credit card number, and then… well you don’t get to watch the game, but it still costs you.

I’ve gotten in the habit whenever I see those tweets to report them as spam, but it’s obviously impossible to get them all, because for every account that gets shutdown the person running it probably has several dozen others, and they’re constantly making more.

So, I’d like to offer some tips for how to tell if the posted link is legitimate or a scam.

Let’s look at the one from the, alleged, NFHS Network that tagged the Bulletin on Monday. If you click on the account, while the name says “NFHS Network,” the account name is @NFHS_Network00. The underscore and 00 at the end is a giveaway. It tells you this is an account that was made after the @NFHSNetwork account was taken.

The actual NFHS Network Twitter and Facebook accounts have a blue check mark, telling you it’s verified. @NFHSNetwork on Twitter has 42,700 followers. That’s another indicator it’s legit. The fake network that tagged the Bulletin had just 132 followers.

Also, the other seemingly legit accounts that posted links for the PCHS/G.W. game on Wednesday all had fewer than 35 followers. A couple had zero.

Always check the name of the account. If there are a bunch of numbers at the end, it’s probably fake. Check to make sure there is a blue check mark and it is a verified account, and check the number of followers. If it doesn’t have at least a few thousand, it’s almost certainly fake.

It's a litter tougher on Facebook, but usually if a random account not associated with the school comments on your team's post saying, "It's game day, here's a link to a live stream," it's fake.

The best way to find a live stream for a local game you’d like to watch is to look at the social media accounts of the teams that are playing. The schools will usually post a link directly to wherever the game is being shown.

For Patrick & Henry Community College, while the school doesn’t stream its home games, if it’s an away game, you can sometimes go to the other school’s athletics website and see if they’re streaming games there.

You can also get an actual account on the NFHS Network. I’ll tell you, it isn’t cheap - $79.99 a year or $11.99 a month. But, Bassett, Martinsville, and Patrick County High Schools all live stream their volleyball and football games this fall, as well as other winter and spring sports. Carlisle School also plans to live stream its girls and boys basketball games this years. If you’d like to watch games online, paying for the actual NFHS Network is probably a lot cheaper than having someone steal your information.