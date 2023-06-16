Region semifinals night is probably the most fun night of any sports season.

Every team in the VHSL knows if they win the region semifinals they’ll automatically qualify for the state tournament. While winning a region title is nice, for most teams they don’t care as much about the region championship trophy. They’re much more concerned with getting the chance to move on and play for an even bigger trophy.

Region semifinals night this spring was an especially fun one:

- The Magna Vista girls soccer team defeated Hidden Valley – their nemesis that had sent them packing in the region tournament the last three years – in penalty kicks.

- The Magna Vista boys soccer team defeated Christiansburg High School – regarded as probably the toughest team on this side of the state – with relative ease in a 4-0 victory.

- The Bassett boys soccer team defeated Tunstall – the team they fell to in the Piedmont District tournament a week earlier – to reach the state tournament for the first time in a decade.

- And the Patrick County baseball team defeated Nelson County to reach the state tournament for the first time since before any of the current players were born.

I can't remember a time when four local high school teams all qualified for VHSL states in one season, and I know since I've been at The Bulletin it hasn't happened all on the same night. It was an incredible night all around for local high school sports… and I missed it.

I at least had a good excuse for missing it.

I was at a Grateful Dead concert.

My dad is a huge “Dead Head,” having seen some variation of the band at least 100 times. I grew up listening to songs like "Casey Jones" and "Uncle John’s Band" in the car when he would pick me up from daycare. Back then, he would always quickly turn the music down and back up so I couldn’t hear any of the bad words.

For a time, I thought the Grateful Dead was the worst band ever in existence. Which is, of course, what every teenager thinks of their parents’ favorite bands.

Then one day about 15 years ago I was watching what has become my favorite TV show, "Freaks and Geeks." Slight spoiler alert – in the series finale of the show, the main character, high schooler Lindsay Weir (Is it a coincidence she has the same name as Grateful Dead frontman, Bob Weir? Probably not.) decides to skip out on an opportunity to go to math camp for the summer and instead runs off with friends to follow The Dead in a VW van.

In one scene, Weir is given a copy of The Dead’s American Beauty album and carries it with her to the lunchroom. Two classmates dressed in head-to-toe tie dye see it and say “You’ve never listened to American Beauty? I wish I had never heard it, just so I could experience listening to it again for the first time.”

I told my dad that when we were on a long road trip with my brother, and they made me listen to American Beauty for the first time.

And, I won’t lie, it did something.

I no longer hated The Dead.

This summer is billed as Dead and Company’s final tour – but probably just their final tour with guitarist John Mayer, who joined eight years ago as a semi-replacement for Jerry Garcia – and since my dad has been saying to me since I was in high school that everyone should see a Dead show at least once, I knew if it was going to happen it needed to happen now.

We got the tickets before I knew any of the dates for the region tournaments.

My mom, who loves music and will go to any concert at any time but also saw The Dead with my dad one time and said, “Once was enough for me,” told me two things before going:

1. "Grateful Dead fans don’t dance, they just stand and wiggle the whole time."

That was hilariously accurate.

2. "The concerts are super boring, but getting to look at John Mayer the whole time will make it worth the price of admission."

That was half true. It wasn’t boring! It was actually really fun.

But also, yes, it was nice to look at John Mayer play guitar for four hours.

I got to thinking about the concert - which now ranks behind Billy Joel and Heart as the Top 3 best shows I’ve ever seen – and how it can relate to sports.

And it actually made a lot of sense that it would fall on region semifinals night.

The entire way down, my dad and his friend were trying to make predictions for what songs we would hear, what the band would open with, what would be the encore. Because every Dead show is different. It’s impossible to predict what songs they'll play and in what order. I certainly went in with some I wanted to hear, but they didn't play a single one. And that was actually O.K.

I won’t lie, we got into the second hour of music and they had only played one song I had ever heard before. Then, I heard the opening notes of something and it hit me. They were playing "Bertha," my favorite song when I was little.

Hearing it live, I remembered riding in the car with my dad, eating a snack pack with my feet dangling over the edge of the seat, and him pointing at me saying, “Bertha, don’t you come around here anymore.”

I hadn’t even thought of that song when we were driving down. It was totally unexpected, and the highlight of my night.

Just like in sports, you can never predict what will happen. You can try to guess, you can hope for this or that. But, really, sometimes the unexpected is way better.

And, as teams make runs through the postseason, it’s better to not go off of predictions or look into expectations. Sometimes it’s better to just sit back and enjoy what’s happening in the moment. Like those hippie kids on Freaks and Geeks, there are moments in my life I wish had never happened, just so I could enjoy them happening for the first time all over again.

I know the Magna Vista girls soccer team enjoyed their first state tournament berth. Bassett’s boys soccer team enjoyed defying expectations and predictions to reach states. And, there’s no doubt in my mind, the Patrick County baseball team enjoyed the heck out of that dogpile after winning their first state championship.

So, I’m sorry I couldn’t be there for what ended up being the biggest night of the season. But I’m so glad I was able to spend time with each team this spring and school year, and hopefully we can all celebrate more firsts in the years to come.

(Did I really just write this 1,100 word sports column just so I could talk about a Grateful Dead concert? Yes, yes I did. Because, sports seasons come and go, but The Music Never Stopped.)