Hanging With Miss Cooper: Dear sports fans, why?

You all know me. I like sports because sports make me happy. Sports are fun. During any given game in any sport you can see something amazing, something that has never happened before, something that defies logic or physics or anything you could ever imagine. Also, some sports teams have cute dogs as mascots. These are all good things.

So I guess I’ve never fully understood why some people get so angry watching sports. I mean, sure, I’ve definitely yelled at the TV. I’m a fan of Virginia Tech and the Chicago Cubs. That combination has definitely led to more heartbreak than happy moments in my sports-watching life.

But lately I’ve seen more and more fans doing things that go beyond the normal “my team is losing and I’m upset about it” reaction. It's not a new thing, but it certainly seems to be getting worse.

On Sunday, after the Dallas Cowboys lost a playoff game to the San Francisco 49ers, fans threw trash onto players and officials as they walked off the field.

This comes just a few months after the NBA dealt with rampant issues of fans throwing food and drinks onto players, and much, much worse. Last summer, a fan in Philadelphia threw popcorn onto then-Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook as he left the game with an injury, and another fan spit on Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young at a game in New York.

Even locally, on Friday night, officials were forced to end a boys basketball game between Martinsville and Tunstall High Schools with 12 seconds remaining on the clock because a scuffle between players in the game led to fans leaving the stands and running onto the court, escalating all the prior issues in the game until it was determined they couldn’t even continue.

The thing about these incidents is they overshadow what should be really great sporting events. Friday’s Martinsville/Tunstall game was one of the best Piedmont District contests of the year. The Bulldogs came back from down double-digits in the third quarter and had a chance to give the Trojans their first PD loss of the season. Instead, their comeback attempt was ended prematurely, and they’ll never know if they could have made up that 5-point deficit in those 12 seconds.

Sunday’s Cowboys/49ers game also came down to the wire, and was definitely the best playoff game of the weekend. Dallas’s game-winning drive came up short after some questionable play calling as the clock ran out. Yes, it’s frustrating for Cowboys fans, of course.

However, that game was shown on Nickelodeon. Is throwing debris onto the field in anger really the message you want to send to kids watching the NFL for possibly the first time?

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott first disavowed the actions of the fans when he thought the throws were directed at him and his teammates. However, according to ESPN’s Ed Werder, when Prescott was told the trash was actually directed towards the officials, he said, “Credit to them, then.”

We can’t normalize this behavior though because it’s simply not O.K. Yea, referees and umpires make mistakes and bad calls, but I can promise you the number of games in history that have been lost solely because of officials can probably be counted on one hand. If the Cowboys didn’t want to lose Sunday they shouldn’t have had Prescott run the ball up the middle of the field with 14 seconds left and no timeouts. Or they should have rushed for more than just 77 yards.

If officials keep taking the brunt of all of our sports anger, there won’t be anyone willing to do the job. The Virginia High School League is already practically begging people to become referees and umpires. If there aren’t any left, then what? We’re still a long way off from robots filling the role, especially at the high school level.

Plus, we very recently spent a year watching sports happen in empty stadiums. How many times did you watch a game on TV or some terrible internet livestream and think, “Wow, I really wish I was there to see that in person?” If fans keep acting out, we very well could go back to not letting anyone to go to games again, and it’ll have nothing to do with COVID.

I guess, ultimately, my questions is, why? Why even watch? If you’re that mad, is it worth it? Like I said, Virginia Tech and Chicago Cubs fan. I get it. Sports can be maddening and frustrating and make you feel anger and sorrow and heartbreak unimaginable. But I feel like there are people out there who don’t ever feel the other side of it, the fun side. Sports are fun! And I just can’t fathom how getting that angry over a game can ever be fun for anyone.

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

