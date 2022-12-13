Hanging With Miss Cooper: Fantasy football is no place for honesty

You know, I’ve always been told “honesty is the best policy.”

Do the right thing, you’ll get rewarded. Is that not true? Because it obviously does not apply to fantasy football.

“Cara, no one cares about your fantasy team.” Well, you’ve already started reading the column, so you might as well keep going.

Two weeks ago, I was riding high. My fantasy team was in first place and I had highest scoring team in the league. I, brilliantly, had picked up Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields off of waivers and he scored 45, 44, and 22 points in three straight weeks. Although my league is very tightly bunched in the standings, I felt for SURE I was headed for the playoffs.

(Also, in case you’re wondering - you’re not, but I’m going to tell you anyway – my fantasy team is named “StrawBEARy Fields Forever” because I’m very good at coming up with names for fantasy football teams but obviously not good at playing the game.)

And then I lost. To my dad, of all people.

And then I lost again.

Those two losses dropped me from first to fifth, with only four teams making the playoffs. It hurt, I won’t lie. Hurt my ego. Hurt my trust. Hurt my faith in humanity.

(My faith in humanity was actually hurt by many other things happening in the world, but I was taking my frustrations out on this fake football team.)

So I needed to win this week. There are only two weeks left in the regular season. If I lost again, I’m done for. Officially eliminated from postseason contention.

At about 12:55 p.m. on Sunday I remembered I needed to set my lineup before the 1 o’clock kickoffs. That’s when I realized one of my receivers was hurt and wouldn’t play, so I had to scramble to get a new one. The first one on the waiver wire was Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Zay Jones. I immediately hit the “add player” button without doing any research. Time was of the essence.

I went to look at my matchup for the week and realized the girl I was playing hadn’t set her lineup. She had a kicker, defense, and receiver whose teams were on a bye this week, meaning if she didn't find new players she wouldn’t get any points for their spots.

I had a real moral conundrum on my hands. Should I tell her? I should tell her, right? It’s the right thing to do. If you’re playing in a little league baseball game and the team you’re playing against only has seven kids you should either give them two of your players, or you should also play with seven. At the end of the day, you want to win fair and square.

Well, I didn’t have her phone number, so I texted her sister and brother-and-law (who are also in the league) to tell them to tell her. They told me she was very sick and probably wouldn’t be cognizant enough to check her phone to make the updates, but they would try. By this time, it was well past 1 p.m., and more than half the games for the day had kicked off, so her options for new players were limited. But, I felt good about myself that I at least tried.

At that time, I was projected to win by like 60 points. Playoffs here I come!

Half an hour later I checked. She had found new players and a new defense. Her lineup was full. Crap.

It was fine though. I was still projected to win by quite a lot. Of course, last week I was projected to win by 30 point, and I ended up losing by 59, but it was fine! This was a new week! The Bears had a bye, but I had picked up Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who had been on a role and was playing the worst team in the league. My team had two of the best running backs in football, a top-5 receiver, and Zay Jones had 20 points before halftime. “I will roll to this win,” I thought with more confidence than I’ve ever had about anything in my life.

And then… I lost by 19 points. It was my lowest scoring week of the season! Jones was my highest scoring player. My second highest scoring player was the stupid kicker.

The final nail in the coffin was Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams scoring a touchdown against the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football. Williams was the player she had swapped out when I told her to set her lineup.

It’s just not fair. Nothing about the cut-throat world of fantasy football is fair. Yes, it’s a league among friends that has no money involved, but you all don’t understand. When I win in this league, I talk A LOT of smack - and I mean a lot of smack. There are sometimes personalized poems involved. So when I lose, they all turn it around and make fun of me, and it hurts my feelings!

Anyways, the lesson here, kids, is never be honest.

O.K., fine, be honest about things that matter. But when it comes to fantasy football, if your opponent didn’t set their lineup, you turn the blindest of eyes and take those wins like a champ!