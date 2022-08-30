Hanging With Miss Cooper: I was almost a former softball player turned big time TV star

It’s hard to believe that the Martinsville Bulletin Sports Editor could have been a big time television star.

Yes, I’m talking about me. A few years ago I had the chance to be the biggest thing in streaming. And now, I’m here to tell you the story.

Rewind to January, 2020. A simpler time when the only pandemic we had ever lived through was Jeremy Linsanity. None of us knew the word COVID, and none of us ever washed our hands.

(I hope that second part isn’t true…)

I was on the way home from a trip to Southern California where I visited friends and celebrated the new year. “Welcome to 2020! It’s going to be a great one!” Oh, how silly we were.

On the way home, I lived through a near death experience on a flight that made an emergency landing and forced me to spend the night in the Phoenix airport. But that’s another story for another day.

Also on the way home, I saw a random Tweet that said something along the lines of “We’re filming the pilot for a TV series based on the movie ‘A League of Their Own,’ and we’re looking for former softball players to fill roles and serve as extras.”

“I’m a former softball player!” I thought to myself.

“But Cara, were you any good?” MIND YOUR BUSINESS!

I was definitely good enough to make it look like I was good for a TV show. Have you ever seen real actors try to make it look like they can play sports? It’s ugly. Go watch the vampire baseball scene in Twilight. Not only does it look like none of those actors have ever picked up a baseball bat before, it truly looks like all of the actors read the script for the first time and said “What is baseball? I’ve never heard of that.” It’s some of Robert Pattinson’s finest work.

(Don’t watch the whole movie, it’s a waste of time. Just watch that scene.)

So, since it was January, 2020 – “new year, new me!” – and, honestly, it sounded like something fun to do, I went to the website and signed myself up.

Height – 5’9 (it’s not a lie if you truly believe it’s true).

Highest level of competitive softball – college (I played intermurals, it counts!).

Home address – this is where it got tricky.

See, the first thing it said on the website is the person had to live in California.

So, I did what anyone would do.

I called my best friend who lives in Anaheim, California, asked for her address, wrote that down as my own, and hoped they just never asked any more questions about it.

You’re probably wondering, this seems like a lot of work. But this was 2020! A year to be brave and try new things. There's absolutely no way anything bad can happen in 2020!

Oh, how silly we were.

Also, this was a chance at a role in a TV show based on one of my favorite movies. "A League Of Their Own" is a classic. I hear Tom Hanks saying "There's no crying in baseball!" in my head at least once a week. And being one of my favorite movies is a big deal, because I’ve only been able to sit through, like, 10 of them my entire life.

Including Twilight... which I saw in theaters... twice.

I hated it both times.

So, I sent in my application and a few days later I got an email back!

“Hello Baseball/Softball Playing Friends,” the email, which came to me and 57 others, read.

“My name is (redacted), and I am the baseball coordinator PA on the ‘A League of Their Own’ pilot. We are looking to fill positions within our background with professional and/or well-seasoned ball players.

“We will be holding tryouts/auditions on Sunday, January 19th” in Encino, California.

That email came on January 10.

I had to be in California in nine days.

Less than a week after I had just got back from California and a night in Phoenix. And used all my vacation for the year already.

I guess that's why they said you had to live there.

I was too afraid to even see how much those flights would cost because it was probably about the same as one arm and one leg.

This wouldn’t have been a problem if I lived in California, which they thought I did because I lied about that.

The gig was up.

So I didn’t become a big time TV star. If you watch the “A League of Their Own” show on Amazon Prime, unfortunately you will not see me in the background of any scenes. Sorry to disappoint.

(Also, the show just came out this month. Thirty-one months after I could have auditioned for the pilot, because 2020 was not a good year. Not for TV, not for anyone. But we’ll still always have those happy thoughts from that January!)

Even though I'm not in it, “A League of Their Own”, the TV show, is streaming on Amazon Prime and it’s fantastic. You should still watch. It’s fun and inspiring in the same way as the movie.

Also, the softball playing - from the leads and background players - is very believable. I bet they’re all 5’9 and played competitively in college, too.