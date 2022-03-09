Hanging With Miss Cooper: Inner tube water polo and trying new things

This is the story of trying new things.

Am I reasonably athletic? I mean, I think so. I played three sports in high school. In college, I once made a 5-point shot in the championship game of a co-ed intermural basketball league.

(In this league, a regular 3-pointer made by a girl was worth four points, and an NBA 3-pointer made by a girl was worth five. I also made the shot after sustaining an eye injury earlier in the game, not to brag.)

(O.K., fine, the injury was I got poked in the eye. It still hurt though and my mom made me go to the doctor the next day so it counts!)

Anyways, other than my incredible collegiate basketball career, my last major sports achievement was going all district in cross country 13 years ago. That doesn’t matter. I still consider myself an athlete and, if we’re being honest, up until about a month ago I didn’t think I had hit my athletic prime.

I still play sports. I’ve gotten very good at pickle ball. I can still catch falling things with lightning reflexes, which feels like a sport to me. But I think I’ve met my match when it comes to sports.

Because I have recently begun playing water polo.

I’ve been playing in a league at the Martinsville YMCA. I was excited to play because in 2016 I covered Olympic water polo and I kind of fell in love with the sport. It’s really fun to watch. But it’s also the one Olympic sport I have watched and thought with 100 percent certainty I could never do that.

Well, I think that about a lot of Olympic sports.

O.K., I think that about most Olympic sports, but water polo especially.

It might be partially because I’m not a great swimmer. I’ll get out of the way. I can swim, but I only know how to swim underwater by only kicking my feet and not using my arms. Apparently that's "not a legal stroke," which seems rude.

It’s also because in real water polo they tread water the whole time and can’t touch the bottom, which seems like too much work if you ask me.

But the Martinsville YMCA water polo league plays while you sit in an inner tube, so treading water doesn’t happen. The tubes are supposed to make the sport easier, but I personally think playing in an inner tube is harder. I mean, it probably isn’t, but it feels that way.

The first time I played, I fell out of the tube one time, and I can promise you I’ve never felt more unathletic than I felt trying to get back in. I fell off in deep end, so I couldn’t touch the bottom to push myself up and I tried falling into it from the ladder but I just kept flopping over like a fish that’s dropped on the ground and rolls back into the ocean. It was so embarrassing.

The first night I originally tried to play goalie, which for the life of me I can’t explain why that was my first choice of position. I made two saves though! And then immediately allowed two goals and realized the only thing harder than moving up and down the pool in the inner tube is trying to stay in one spot in the inner tube while also stopping balls that are thrown at you by former college athletes.

So then I tried midfield – midpool? – since that’s what I played in soccer in elementary school.

NOPE that did not work. I played midfield in soccer because I could run for days but that skill helped me none in a pool when I couldn’t maneuver anywhere in the tube.

So I tried striker thinking "I think I can get a good throw."

ALSO NOPE. I could not get a good throw. There was no power. All my shots were saved with the ease of someone lightly catching a ball thrown by a toddler.

In last week’s game I played defense, which I think is my best position mostly because I can stay in one spot, tell other people what to do, and seemingly do the least amount of harm to my team. When it comes to my stellar athletic career, doing very little harm has usually been my best quality.

I complain about being bad, but I’m also enjoying trying something new and getting to relive my glory days just a little longer. I’m also improving! And by improving I mean I only fell off the tube once last week and I intercepted a couple passes and I made a save! It felt like real progress.

Anyways, I don’t know how to wrap this up but just to say water polo is fun and trying new things is fun and I’m still waiting to hit my prime as an athlete. I’ll let you know when that happens.

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

