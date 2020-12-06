Hanging with Miss Cooper: Like everything else in this pandemic, when it comes to high school sports there are no good answers

The high school sports season is scheduled to begin again on Monday, almost nine months to that March day when the final pitch was thrown, the final kick was made, and the Virginia High School League canceled the spring seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic.
But, like so many issues we’ve faced in those nine months, there are no good answers for how to approach returning young athletes to the fields and courts. That has been the case with everything right? Do you return students to the classroom and risk each school day becoming a super-spreader event, or do you continue to do all-online learning and risk students not getting a proper education? Do you open restaurants and bars so employees can make a living and our favorite places don’t go out of business, or do you keep them closed because, let’s be honest, eating inside a restaurant is one of the most dangerous things you can do right now.
It seems like every issue when it comes to this pandemic has been an either/or, with both possibilities being bad.
And bringing students back to play high school sports is no different.
Having any sports right now seems to be of that “either/or, there are no good options” variety, but really that’s not true. I love setting my fantasy football lineup every NFL Sunday, I loved getting the chance to watch Major League Baseball in the summer, but is there any good and moral reason to be playing professional sports right now?
The NFL has yet to cancel a game this season, a fact officials have worn as a badge of honor rather than an acknowledgement that, with dozens of positive cases the past four months, the league is not going about tackling this pandemic the right way.
Not to mention that NFL players are tested for coronavirus every day, whereas many hospitals in this country can’t get enough tests. How many of you have tried to get a COVID-19 test and were told you couldn’t unless you were showing symptoms? And if you could get a test, it still took at least a day, sometimes several days, to get the results.
Professional sports leagues have pushed through this year, and for what? Pure entertainment for us? Is that fair? It’s not about saving jobs. Hundreds of employees were laid off across Major League Baseball at the conclusion of that season. Just this week Virginia Tech’s sports department announced an undisclosed number of layoffs and pay cuts. College sports across the country are laying off employees and cutting teams/sports programs altogether to save money. And, fun fact, those colleges don’t even have to worry about paying the salaries of their unpaid players.
But somehow high school sports feels different. Maybe that’s my being naïve, but just about every coach I’ve talked to has told me kids need this. They need sports, they need interaction with their friends, they need structure, and, most importantly, they need hope.
Kids and teenagers have had their entire adolescent lives ripped away by this virus. Think back to your high school days and how quickly they went by. I can imagine at least 90% of us, if asked, would absolutely go back and do it again. Now think back to your high school days and imagine it included waking up every day and going straight to a computer. The only time you see your friends is by watching their TikTok videos or Instagram stories.
There is a way to be safe when it comes to practicing and holding workouts. I saw that first hand this week when Magna Vista girls basketball coach Kyana Smith graciously invited me to her practice. If there is a checklist for how to be safe and do everything perfectly, the Warriors seemed to mark every box.
Plus, we’ve seen from the Piedmont Youth Soccer League you can have a sports season, though that league had the benefit of being able to play outside. Can you duplicate that in indoor gyms for basketball, volleyball and wrestling?
So, do you let students play, knowing the risk, knowing they’re not being tested for coronavirus and can take the virus back to their families, and knowing it likely isn’t fair for students to be able to go to practice or a game when they can’t actually go to class in person.
Or, do you cancel another high school sports season, knowing that’s something else you’re taking away from young people who have had so much taken from them already.
It’s another one of those either/or situations, and, understandably, a lot of school systems are scared of which option to choose.
High school sports are set to begin officially on Monday, and the first games are scheduled for Dec. 21. I would caution everyone reading this not to save that date in any permanent way.
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com
