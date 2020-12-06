Hanging with Miss Cooper: Like everything else in this pandemic, when it comes to high school sports there are no good answers

Kids and teenagers have had their entire adolescent lives ripped away by this virus. Think back to your high school days and how quickly they went by. I can imagine at least 90% of us, if asked, would absolutely go back and do it again. Now think back to your high school days and imagine it included waking up every day and going straight to a computer. The only time you see your friends is by watching their TikTok videos or Instagram stories.

There is a way to be safe when it comes to practicing and holding workouts. I saw that first hand this week when Magna Vista girls basketball coach Kyana Smith graciously invited me to her practice. If there is a checklist for how to be safe and do everything perfectly, the Warriors seemed to mark every box.

Plus, we’ve seen from the Piedmont Youth Soccer League you can have a sports season, though that league had the benefit of being able to play outside. Can you duplicate that in indoor gyms for basketball, volleyball and wrestling?

So, do you let students play, knowing the risk, knowing they’re not being tested for coronavirus and can take the virus back to their families, and knowing it likely isn’t fair for students to be able to go to practice or a game when they can’t actually go to class in person.