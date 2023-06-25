I decided to do things a little differently this year when I set up polls to allow readers to vote for the Bulletin Athletes of the Year.

I chose the nominees for each sport, but didn’t have any say in any of the final choices. That doesn’t mean I don’t agree. I think everyone who was chosen was incredibly deserving.

But I wanted to give out some awards myself to athletes, teams, and coaches who I feel deserve a special mention this school year.

Best Overall Athletes – Patrick County’s Jai Penn and Journey Moore

I included this category in the voting because I wanted to give a shout-out to multi-sport athletes. For a while it seemed like so many of the best young athletes – not just here, but across the country – were specializing in just one sport.

Thankfully, it seems like that trend is starting to die down and we’re seeing more and more students on the field from season to season.

I was at a Patrick County High School boys basketball game this season and I said to the person next to me, “Jai Penn is the most purely athletic person in the Piedmont District.” And I stand by that.

The Cougars senior – who is generously listed at 5’11” on the PCHS football roster – would make catches on the football field that clearly only a baseball centerfielder could make. Then he would bounce out of the gym on the basketball court, while also scoring 20-something points per game as a pure shooter. Then he went to the baseball field and stood out not only as a potential ace on the pitching staff, but also as a great outfielder and a terror on the basepaths.

Of all the nominees for Bulletin Best Overall Athlete, Penn was the only one to be named All-Region in three different sports. If we’re talking athletes, he’s the athlete of the year for me.

On the girls side is another Cougar who will be mentioned in the newspaper a LOT over the next three years. PCHS freshman Journey Moore was the only local volleyball player to be named All-State. She was also all-everything for the Cougars softball team, leading the team at the plate and excelling as both a pitcher and catcher. She was named All-Region and All-Piedmont District softball as well.

Oh yea, she’s also just a freshman. And also plays basketball. I’m so excited to watch her on every court and field for the rest of her high school career.

Runners of the Year – Martinsville’s Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston, Rayshawn Dickerson, and Jahmal Jones

She’s just a sophomore, but in her short high school career Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston had come so close to winning a coveted state title so many times, but always came up just short.

That was until this spring when she finally got her first ring in the 100 meter dash at the VHSL Class 2 state championship.

She finished the school year with an All-State finish in the 200 meter dash (4th) at state outdoor track state meet, and was a member of the Bulldogs outdoor track 4x100 meter relay team that finished 3rd in the state. She was Region 2C outdoor track champion in the 100 and 200 meter dash, and finished second in the 55 meter dash at the VHSL Class 2 indoor track state championship.

Mitchell-Hairston’s win kept up a streak of six straight seasons the Bulldogs have had an individual or relay state champion.

Plus, like I said, she’s just a sophomore. Now that she knows how to win, there’s no telling how many rings she’ll finish her career with.

On the boys side, Martinsville also celebrated two state titles by senior Jahmal Jones in indoor track this season. He finishes his high school career with five state titles, a ring for each finger.

Jones was injured and unable to compete during the outdoor track postseason.

Martinsville senior Rayshawn Dickerson also deserves special mention, especially on the track. Dickerson will be competing on the football field at UVA Wise this fall, but he finished his senior year of track with a second place finish as a member of the Bulldogs 4x200 meter relay team at the VHSL Class 2 state indoor track meet. In outdoor track, he had all-state finishes in the 100 (5th place) and 200 (8th place) meter dash at the VHSL Class 2 outdoor track state championships, and All-Region 2C finishes in the 100 (3rd) and 200 (2nd).

Dickerson was a five sport athlete his senior year, and was also Second Team All-Region 2C and Second Team All-Piedmont District basketball, First Team All-Piedmont District football as an offensive player, and Second Team All-Piedmont District as a defensive back.

Coaches of the Year—Martinsville Track Coaches Lynwood Dodson and Kelvin Jackson

Speaking of Martinsville track, track teams and coaches often get overlooked, but the job Lynwood Dodson and Kelvin Jackson have done as the Bulldogs indoor and outdoor coaches shouldn’t be. The duo coached three individual state championships and 11 all-state finishes between the two seasons this school year. Martinsville is the smallest school in the Piedmont District, but the Bulldogs track team is always contenders at any meet they go to.

With Mitchell-Hairston’s state title this spring, Jackson has coached 18 state champions in his career. Most coaches would be happy with just one. Congratulations to both coaches, who deserve just as much credit as their athletes.

- Freshman phenoms

It felt like the year of the freshman at times this school year, which is incredibly exciting for the future of local sports. In addition to Moore at Patrick County, there were some others in the area who you should hear about now, because you’ll be hearing their names a lot in the coming years.

- Carlisle boys basketball player Trey Beamer

Beamer scored an unbelievable 676 points this season, an average of 23.3 per game. He was named VISAA Division IV First Team All-State, and helped the Chiefs to a 15-16 record and a spot in the VISAA DIV state semifinals.

- Magna Vista 3-sport athlete Simeon Moore

Another Moore who excelled on multiple fields. Simeon Moore took over as the Warriors quarterback early in the football season, and finished with four rushing and five passing touchdowns. Defensively, Moore has two interceptions and a team-high eight pass breakups on the way to being named Second Team All-Region 3D and Second Team All-Piedmont District as a defensive back.

He was also a starter on the Warriors boys basketball team, and was named Second Team All-Piedmont District and honorable mention All-Region 3D as a outfielder for the baseball team this spring.

- Carlisle girls basketball teams

The Carlisle girls basketball team won the VISAA Division IV state championship with a starting five of all freshmen.

Ja’La Niblett was named VISAA D-IV Girls Basketball State Player of the Year, after scoring 17.1 points with 4.0 assists per game. Niblett knocked down 66 3-pointers on the year, shooting 40 percent from long range.

She was joined on the first team all-state list by teammates Zarah Gray and Zion Squires, also freshmen. Gray averaged 11.9 points and a team-high 5.3 rebounds and 5.4 steals per game. Squires averaged just under 10 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 3.6 steals per game.

Gray, Squires, and fellow freshman Maxie Garrett were all also named All-BRC Conference.

More on Carlisle in a second.

Teams of the Year

It should be obvious which two teams stood out the most this school year.

The Carlisle girls basketball program had a dynasty when they won four straight VISAA state titles from 2015-2018. Not to get too far ahead of myself, but on paper they look well on their way to starting another.

The Chiefs defeated Chelsea Academy, 61-55, in the state finals on March 4 for the second state title for coach Jason Niblett, who became the only coach at the school to ever win a state title as coach of a boys and girls team. Niblett coached the boys basketball team to a VISAA championship in 2014.

Jason Niblett—Ja’La Niblett’s father—was named VISAA Division IV State Coach of the Year. Carlisle finished the season 20-10.

Another team that made history was the state champion Patrick County baseball squad, which won the school’s first ever team state title.

Cougars coach Tal Swails was named VHSL Class 2 State Coach of the Year, and his son, Tucker Swails, was named VHSL Class 2 State Player of the Year as the Cougars shortstop and ace on the mound.

The Cougars were also runners-up in Region 2C and finished the season 23-5.