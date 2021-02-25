Hanging With Miss Cooper: Questions abound as we begin the 2021 high school football season

There are tons of questions for how putting on a high school football season this spring will work.

And, honestly, once teams kick off at Bassett and Magna Vista High Schools for the first games of the season on Saturday there will be even more questions.

Questions about logistics on the field. How do you play football games in February and March, when we know in Southern Virginia we’re not in the clear from a potential winter storm. Can the natural grass fields even withstand that much wear and tear this time of year? Are you setting the fields up for a nightmare when soccer begins playing on them in just about six weeks?

Plus, who gets to go to the games? We know the bands and cheerleaders will be there, and a handful of fans. Will that number grow after March 1? Will players be able to get hype for games with a sparse crowd that’s sitting just on the home side of the stands? Will it sound and seem like a normal Friday night in the fall? As normal as it could be in a post-2020 world?