Hanging With Miss Cooper: Questions abound as we begin the 2021 high school football season

There are tons of questions for how putting on a high school football season this spring will work.
And, honestly, once teams kick off at Bassett and Magna Vista High Schools for the first games of the season on Saturday there will be even more questions.
Questions about logistics on the field. How do you play football games in February and March, when we know in Southern Virginia we’re not in the clear from a potential winter storm. Can the natural grass fields even withstand that much wear and tear this time of year? Are you setting the fields up for a nightmare when soccer begins playing on them in just about six weeks?
Plus, who gets to go to the games? We know the bands and cheerleaders will be there, and a handful of fans. Will that number grow after March 1? Will players be able to get hype for games with a sparse crowd that’s sitting just on the home side of the stands? Will it sound and seem like a normal Friday night in the fall? As normal as it could be in a post-2020 world?
And when games do begin, what about those players on the field? The seniors who have had their entire final year of high school taken from them because of the pandemic we’re facing. How many of those seniors needed a normal fall football season in hopes of getting a scholarship to continue their careers at the next level? Will they feel a sense of urgency to get on a college’s radar to try to get one of those last remaining spots this fall?
And with so many schools across the state opting out of sports this school year—more than 70 in Virginia didn’t play basketball this winter—can we even call this a real sports season? Of course it’s a real season. It’s very real to the players desperate to get on the field, but how many people are going to scream “there should be an asterisk!” for any team that wins any sort of championship.
Again, is that fair to the players? They worked just as hard no matter who they play.
These questions will come up at every game over the next six weeks. The fun part is we get to watch games and try to answer all of them.
What’s important is to remember what’s important, and the hard work that’s had to be put in by everyone to make sure football—as well as all other sports the rest of the school year—goes off without a hitch.
Remember the coaches who are wearing not only the hat of a coach, but also that of a teacher, a therapist, a counselor, and so many others we don’t see.
Remember the school boards who worked double-time to make sure games and practices are safe and within the guidelines, but still able to happen. And they’ve dealt with, I’m sure, way too many angry phone calls about all of them.
Remember the players, kids who are coming of age in the hardest time possible. They probably need this more than ever.
And remember each other, because, let’s be honest, you wearing a mask to the grocery helped this happened. We’re not out of the woods yet, but this weekend is a reminder we’re close, and getting closer.
We’ll attempt to answer all of those big football questions this weekend. I’ll be sure to report back.
For now, remember to keep your mask on and doing what we’ve been doing. It’s hard, but we don’t want to have to face another of the big questions in 2021—can this all be taken from us again?
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com