Hanging With Miss Cooper: The good and bad of the Olympic Games

What an Olympics filled with really good things and really bad things, right?

There have been some really great moments, especially for Team USA. Lindsey Jacobellis won two snowboarding gold medals, 16 years after letting Olympic gold slip through her fingers. The U.S. won gold in the first ever team aerials freestyle skiing. American Erin Jackson won gold in the 500m speed skating event, and Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor won gold and silver in the first ever monobob race.

I’ve loved so many things about these Games… and hated some others.

In every Olympics, the home country gets an automatic qualifier into every event.

The cool thing about that is most always the home country will put together teams or train athletes for new sports that aren't really popular there.

And then sometimes those teams or athletes find success in the Olympics in those sports, and it's such a joy to see.

That happened in the 2018 PyeongChang Games when South Korea put together a women's curling team for the first time, and they shocked everyone by winning silver.

In this Olympics, since Beijing is the host city, China has done much the same by putting together men's, women's, and mixed doubles curling teams. While none of those teams have had the kind of success South Korea's team saw, the Chinese women's curling team has upset wins over Sweden, the defending gold medalists, and South Korea in these games.

The joy on the players' faces and the way the stadium - currently filled with only fans from China - erupted with joy after both of those wins was what makes the Olympics so great. Because, let's be honest, what percent of athletes who compete in the Games come in thinking they have a chance to medal? Ten percent? Maybe. For so many others the Olympics are about finding those moments that they'll remember. That thing they can point to and say, "I did that."

For many, that moment is simply being an Olympian, but it's fun to see others take it a little further.

The amount of joyful moments this Games has brought have of course now been overshadowed, because of course they have.

You may have noticed that Russian athletes are competing this Olympics under the name ROC, which stands for Russian Olympic Committee. The name change is because Russia received a 2-year ban from the Olympics because of a state-sponsored doping program that involved at least 15 medalists from the 2014 Games.

The International Olympic Committee wouldn’t go so far as to ban Russian athletes from competing, so athletes simply can't compete with Russia on their jerseys or celebrate with the Russian flag. It was a silly ruling at the time, and now it’s looking even more silly to think the IOC believed that would be enough to curb Russia's rampant performance enhancing drug problem.

Because of course we're barely halfway through these Olympics and we already have another Russian doping scandal. And this one is probably the grossest because it involves 15-year-old figure skater, Kamila Valieva.

Valieva tested positive for trimetazidine, a heart medication that is believed to help athletes’ endurance so they can train longer.

Valieva has already won one gold medal in the team figure skating event, and is the heavy, heavy favorite to win the women’s event as well (she will be allowed to compete in the Olympics while her case is appealed). She’s considered a once-in-a-generation talent, which makes it easy to think of coaches wanting to exploit that.

Look, I watched Friday Night Lights. I know about Euphoria (it seems too horrifying to actually watch though, I won't lie.) I know 15 isn't that young for a lot of people. Maybe she found the drugs herself and knew what she was doing.

But in a country that has had so many doping issues and had athletes in the past say they’ve tested positive for things they didn’t even know they were taking, the mind can go to some dark places about what these coaches will do to literal children to turn them into world class athletes.

And my question is, for what? Yes, Olympic gold medals typically come with money, and fame, and notoriety and it's what every athlete dreams of. But is it worth it if you cheat to get it? It is really worth it if you have to help a 15-year-old child cheat to get it?

What I've always hated about sports is the lengths people will go to to win. Especially when it comes to kids.

That's why I have to find joy in little moments like a Chinese curling victory, because some things in sports are too dark to really think about for too long.

PS - Since we're on the subject of automatic qualifiers for home countries, the U.S. will host the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, and the U.S. doesn't really have a good handball program. If you're an athlete, you have six years. I'm begging you, start working now so we can have some of that Chinese curling joy right here.

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

