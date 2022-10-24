Hanging With Miss Cooper: The story of the haunted baseball field

One my favorite ways to start a conversation when I’m around people I don’t know very well is to ask a simple question:

Have you ever seen a ghost?

Everyone has a ghost story. Even if you’re one of those strongly anti-paranormal people, you have a ghost story. Someone has told you a ghost story, or something creepy has happened to you that you can’t explain.

Truly, it’s a great way to get people talking in awkward situations.

For a long time, I was one of those strongly anti-ghost people. One of my friends in high school used to say, “I don’t believe in ghosts, but I don’t want to be proven wrong,” and that’s largely where I stood, too. Not that I don’t love a good story about the paranormal. Any time I travel to a new place, I like looking in gift shops for books of stories describing haunted places in town.

But to me, it was always fiction and just fun. Not something I ever wanted to experience for myself.

Until I did.

Since I began working in Henry County a few years ago, I’ve had some very minor possible sighting of ghostly-looking creatures, but I always chalked it up to my imagination. Like, a couple times I’ve been sure I saw someone walking on the side of Kings Mountain Road around dusk, only as soon as turn my head to look for sure the person was gone. That was probably nothing, though.

One night, after a longer-than-normal football game, I was driving in front of the Henry County courthouse and I saw a big, black shadowy something in the middle of the road. My first thought was “Holy crap, that’s a huge deer!” So I slowed down and turned on my high beams, and the black smoke just sort of… dissipated. I never saw anything run off, it just went away.

But that was just smoke probably blowing from someone’s grill and certainly not the ghost of the largest animal to ever roam Southwest Virginia, I told myself over and over until I was able to finally fall asleep that night.

Now, I’m not so sure those were ghost, but there was one instance I’m positive it was. And I’m going to tell the story now – The story of the haunted baseball field.

It was the spring of 2016 and I was covering a local high school baseball game.

After the game I went up to the coach and asked for an interview. We were standing in the middle of the grass infield. I promise, the closest people to us were in the dugout, at least 20 or 30 feet away.

I rushed back to the office and listened back to the recording to type it up and write my story. About a minute in, between the coach talking about his team, I heard it.

“Go away.”

I dropped my phone. Chills went down my spine.

No way.

I re-winded it a little bit and listened again.

“Go away.”

It was said in a loud whisper, and sounded like a child’s voice.

I re-winded and re-winded at least 10 times and it was always there.

There were about four other people in the newsroom that night (thank goodness because if this had happened when I was there by myself I probably would have quit). I took my headphones out and played it all for them. They all heard it too.

“Go away.”

The one skeptic in the office just said, “A kid probably ran by you and you didn’t notice,” but I know that’s not true. And even if a real alive human kid did run by the interview at that moment, of all the things they could say, why would they go with “go away” and say it in a creepy, whispery voice?

Everyone else in the office knew what I knew. I played that recording for probably everyone I’ve ever known, and they all (except for my parents who also went with the fake kid-running-by theory) also knew what I knew.

I had just recorded the voice of a ghost.

Every time I go back to that field I think about that recording, and every time I interview a coach there I listen back to it very, very carefully. But that’s the only time I’ve ever had a weird experience at that field, which is probably good for my own sanity.

But ever since that night, I do believe in ghosts because I have been proven wrong.

Also, I don’t want to say what school’s baseball field this happened at, because I didn’t get permission from anyone there to advertise it. They may not want people to know their field is haunted.

Or maybe they do! Maybe it would give them a home field advantage. I imagine knowing you’re playing a game at a haunted ballpark may get into an opponent’s head a little bit.

I will say, the field is at the high school and if you think really hard about which of the four local schools could be haunted… yep it’s that one.

If you coach or play for a team and you think your field is haunted, please tell me! Even if you don’t want it in the paper, I just love hearing ghost stories.

And, also, happy Halloween! Hopefully the only ghosts you see or hear are the ones asking for candy at your front door!