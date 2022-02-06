Hanging with Miss Cooper: Welcome to the 2022 Winter Olympics

Welcome to the Olympics! You may have noticed, but I am not currently in Virginia. I’ll be in Connecticut for the next three weeks covering the 2022 Winter Olympics and watching way too much curling.

We’re already about a week into competition, but with the Opening Ceremony taking place on Friday, I wanted to give you all a bit of a preview of what to watch over the next two weeks as competition begins in Beijing.

Athletes to watch

Nathan Chen—

men’s figure skating

This Olympics is all about redemption for Chen. After going into the 2018 Games as one of the favorites, he had a disastrous short program that all but certainly knocked him out of medal contention early.

In the long program that year we got a glimpse of what history Chen could break, as he landed five quad jumps, a record in an Olympic skate.

Since those PyeongChang Games, Chen has won three World Championships, and is the heavy favorite to take gold in Beijing. With more years and experience, don’t expect nerves to get to the 22-year-old this time around.

Chloe Kim—

women’s snowboarding

Kim broke one record during the 2018 Olympics, and she’s looking to break another this year as the first repeat winner in Olympic women’s halfpipe. After winning gold, and America’s heart, with her performance four years ago—the year she became the youngest woman to win gold in Olympic snowboarding—the 21-year-old has become a star, appearing on several magazine covers and in TV shows while also attending Princeton University.

Kim hasn’t competed much over the last four years, but she’s still a heavy medal favorite this year.

Mikaela Shiffrin—

women’s alpine skiing

Three-time Olympic gold medalist and 11-time world champion Shiffrin is back for a third Olympic Games.

If Shiffrin wins gold at these games, she’ll break a current tie with Ted Ligety and Andrea Mead Lawrence with the most Olympic golds by an American alpine skier. She’ll have plenty of chances, as she plans to compete in five individual events during these Games.

Shaun White—men’s snowboarding

Shaun White is almost certainly the most well-known American winter Olympian of the last two decades.

The snowboarder, nicknamed “The Flying Tomato”, has competed in four Olympics and has three gold medals in halfpipe. His unique style and popularity catapulted him into a superstar even beyond sports.

The 35-year-old has stated this will be his last Olympics, and while he hasn’t competed much since the 2018 Games, expect him to still finish his career in style.

Virginians

We have to be honest with ourselves. Virginia doesn’t grow a lot of Winter Olympians.

But even though the number of athletes from our great state competing in this year’s Games isn’t a lot, that doesn’t mean they don’t have the potential to make some noise.

Maame Biney, from Reston, is one of the brightest young stars in speedskating. The 22-year-old is competing in her second Olympics.

Biney won the 500-meter race at the U.S. Olympic Trials in December and will compete in the 500, 1000, and 1500-meter races during the Winter Games.

The U.S. women have not won an Olympic medal in short track skating since 2010.

“A medal at Beijing, and hopefully a gold, is 100 percent my biggest goal,” Biney said in an Olympics.com article. “I really want it. I have experience under my belt, and I like to think I have a good chance. But who knows – it’s short track.”

Hakeem Abdul-Saboor, from Powhatan, is a member of the U.S. 4-man bobsled team. He is a graduate of UVA-Wise where he was a member of the football team. After college, Abdul-Saboor became a bodybuilder before getting into bobsled in 2015.

The 34-year-old is competing in his second Olympics, having competed in both 4-man and 2-man bobsled in 2018.

Ashley Caldwell, from Ashburn, will compete in women’s aerials as a freestyle skier. This is her fourth Olympics. She finished 10th in both 2010 and 2014.

Curling

I don’t hide the fact that I love curling. I love it so much I’ll be doing nothing but watching and writing about it for the next two weeks. Even before the Olympics technically even started I’d already watched 10 games. It’s fun!

I feel a responsibility with curling because it’s surprisingly very popular. It’s one of only two team sports in the Winter Olympics, and it’s always the one sport that many people see on and think, “I’ve got to watch this and see how it goes.”

So what you need to know about curling is there are three sections of the sport played in the Olympics—mixed doubles (2-man teams made up of one man and one woman), men’s, and women’s.

Mixed doubles competes first, and will continue for about another week. It’s fun and fast and a good primer for getting into understanding the sport.

The U.S. men’s curling team is the defending Olympic gold medalists, and with three of the four players from that team all returning they have a good chance of repeating that incredible feat.

Watch curling. You won’t regret it. And, if you have any questions, you know where to find me!

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

