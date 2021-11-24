Hanging With Miss Cooper: What I'm thankful for this year

It’s Thanksgiving, and while that usually means food comas and football, it’s also important to remember to sit back and reflect on all we have to be thankful thankful for.
This year, I’m thankful for vaccines and modern medicine. I’m thankful for my dog. Well, I’m thankful for all dogs, but mine especially.
And I’m thankful for a lot of things I saw in sports this year, both locally and nationally.
Here’s what happened in sports in 2021 I’m thankful I saw.
Shohei Ohtani
I’ll be honest, after the Major League Baseball trade deadline I didn’t watch a single sports event (outside of what I covered for work) for about two months. My favorite team traded every single star player who helped win a World Series five years ago, and it was maddening and made me hate sports, so I pretended like sports didn’t exist for the rest of the fall.
Then I remembered that was stupid, because ignoring Major League Baseball meant I was ignoring the greatest individual season in Major League Baseball history, played by eventual American League MVP Shohei Ohtani.
Ohtani was the first player in more than 100 years to play a full season as both a pitcher and position player, and he was incredible at both. He was third in all of baseball with 46 homeruns, and added 100 RBIs and 103 runs scored. All while maintaining a .318 ERA on the mound. He hit four times as many homeruns as he allowed!
And I know, we’ll eventually get numb to his greatness. He’ll probably have a .420 ERA and only hit 30 homeruns one season and we’ll all think he’s a bust, but watching Ohtani’s breakout season helped me briefly forget how much I hated baseball, which is extremely high praise.
The VHSL hosting three sports seasons this spring
The spring of 2020 was bleak, especially across the sports landscape. It was tough to see empty professional and college sports arenas, but much, much tougher to see empty high school fields and stadiums. Thinking about those young athletes missing a year of their sports careers they could never get back was truly heartbreaking.
That’s what made the Virginia High School League’s decision to host all three sports seasons in the spring of 2021 that much more admirable. Let’s be honest, hosting back-to-back-to-back sports seasons in the span of about six months was a huge undertaking, especially when you add in all the necessary COVID-19 precautions, and it took massive amounts of work to planning to prepare for, much less actually pull off.
And, while it certainly didn’t go off without a hitch, the fact the league and (most) school systems were at least willing to try spoke volumes to how badly they wanted young athletes to experience a tiny bit of normalcy again.
The attempt also spoke volumes to the importance of sports in a young person’s life. Those are experiences that can’t be replicated, and it was really great to see people care about making sure students didn’t lose that again.
Hey, speaking of sports in the spring.
Football in the spring
I know, I know, “football is played in the fall.” Let me tell you, I went to a football game on Friday night, and it was COLD!
“No, but that’s football weather!” I’m a Bears fan, and Chicago people love to say “that’s Bear weather!” NO! You only say that because it’s all you’ve ever known. I’m here to tell you I saw football in the spring and it was lovely! Just downright pleasant weather. We were all enjoying games outside in just a light jacket.
At Glenvar High School Friday night, where it got up to a balmy 32 degrees at kickoff, they had a snowcone shack open. Do you know how many snowcones that poor girl sold?
I don’t know because I didn’t ask but I also never saw someone there buying one or eating one.
You know what I would love? To enjoy a snowcone at a pleasant 75 degree spring football game. I know football will forever be a fall thing, but for one glorious March and April I got to enjoy spring football, and let me tell you, I loved it.
The Olympics happened
I truly cannot believe the Olympics happened. Up until, literally, about a month before they were set to begin I still would have generously said the odds were 50/50, at best.
But they happened.
The bad news is, Reuters reported there were about 385 cases of COVID-19 at the Tokyo Olympics. Which is bad. Not as bad as it certainly could have been, thank goodness, but when you think about where we were in terms of the pandemic at that point in the summer, and when you think about how many of those 385 confirmed cases spread the virus to other people, it’s not great to think about.
But again, the Olympics happened as safely as possible, and we’re getting closer every day to finally getting past the pandemic. Team USA performed exceptionally well at The Games, they were a welcome distraction from everything else happening around the world, and there was something else that came from them that was great to see...
Athletes prioritizing their mental health
Over the last year or so, we’ve seen so many athletes talk openly about the toll being a athlete can have on someone’s mental health. We saw tennis star Naomi Osaka, the greatest gymnast of all time Simone Biles, and Atlanta Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley bravely come out and say they were struggling and needed time off to make their mental health a priority.
It’s beyond past time we realize that mental health needs to be treated the same as physical health. If left untreated, Anxiety and depression can be just as damaging, if not more damaging, as physical injuries.
And if young athletes can see their heroes come out and say they need help, those young athletes won’t be as afraid to admit they also need help. Because there is no shame in admitting that. I’m glad we have athletes today who are brave enough to step up and say that in order to perform their best their focus needs to be on their mental wellbeing.
Also, Biles fought back and left the Tokyo Olympics with an individual bronze medal. She is the greatest athlete on the face of the planet.
The Chicago Sky and Chicago Red Stars (and NOT the Chicago Cubs)
The Chicago Sky won the WNBA championship this year, and the Chicago Red Stars reached the championship game of the NWSL. I’m pretty sure that means Chicago is the greatest sports city in the country.
Also, the Chicago Bears have Justin Fields, and this all makes me very happy and I’m no longer thinking about the Chicago Cubs, a team that, in my mind, no longer exists.
You all!
Here’s the part where I get cheesy, but thank you all for reading and interacting on Twitter and saying hi at games and all the other little things that make this job so special. I’m thankful for all of it.
Also, I posted on Facebook and Twitter asking some of you all what you saw in sports you’re most thankful for. Here are some of the responses:
Jeanne Fishwick (my favorite professor at Roanoke College!): Does television witness count? (Baltimore Ravens kicker) Justin Tucker’s 66 yard game winning, record setting field goal.
Michael Jarrett, who hosted a youth basketball clinic at the Martinsville YMCA last month: My basketball clinic... I think it impacted the area with “Big George” as a coach. He was like a rock star here for several days.
Danville Register and Bee Sports Reporter Brian Cendejas: The Braves winning the World Series. To me, the World Series championship is held closer to my heart and to other Danville residents, seeing guys that came through here at a young age, and making their way to Atlanta.
Martinsville’s Rives Coleman: Traveling all over the mid-Atlantic and south with both of my daughters as they got to play travel soccer and high school soccer for their teams and excel.
Racing writer Andy Marquis: Gennaro Palumbo clinching the championship at Franklin County Speedway months removed from the death of his grandfather, Calvin Brooks, at the same track.
