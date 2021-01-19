Hanging with Miss Cooper: Who should you root for in the NFL playoffs this weekend?

I want to start this column by offering my condolences to readers who are fans of the Carolina Panthers, Washington Football Team, Baltimore Ravens, and Pittsburgh Steelers. It stinks to see your team get eliminated from the postseason and have their title hopes dashed. Especially, in the Panthers’ case, when you didn’t even make the postseason to begin with.
Those condolences from me extend to fans of every other team that is no longer alive in the playoffs. Unless you’re a fan of the New England Patriots or Dallas Cowboys. I feel no sympathy for you and you should know better.
I’m kidding!
If you are a fan of one of the 28 teams no longer alive in the NFL playoffs, you need to pick a new team to root for. Because, let’s be honest, you’re still going to be watching the final three games. And it isn’t fun to just watch to watch.
So, who should you root for? I initially set out to write this offering reasons for each of the four teams remaining.
That was until I really thought about it and realized there’s only one team left that is worth rooting for.
No disrespect to the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, or Tampa Bay Buccaneers—Well some disrespect to the Packers. I am a Chicago Bears fan, after all—but if you’re wondering who to cheer for the rest of the way, it should absolutely be the Buffalo Bills.
The Bills check all the boxes. They have some Virginia connections. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds was a standout at Virginia Tech and is a Dan River High School graduate. Edmunds is one of the stars of the Bills’ defense, starting all 15 games with 73 solo tackles this season.
Another state connection is safety Dean Marlowe (4 starts, 17 tackles, 2 interceptions) who played at James Madison University.
They’re also very much the underdogs. Buffalo has reached the playoffs just twice since 2000. They’ve also never won a Super Bowl, despite playing in the game four straight times from 1990-1993.
Let’s take a look at those four Super Bowl trips. In 1991 the Bills lost to the New York Giants 20-19. The next year they lost to Washington 37-24 and then lost back-to-back years to the Dallas Cowboys 52-17 and 30-13. So you start the streak with a 1-point heartbreaker and finish with back-to-back blowouts. The pain. I can’t imagine.
And in the 27 years since that last Super Bowl appearance, the Bills have just nine winning seasons, three of which have come in the last four years.
So obviously if you are a lifelong fan of the Bills, you deserve seeing your team get another shot at playing in the Super Bowl, at the very least.
Plus, if we can talk about those fans for a minute, Bills fans are the best. Any fan base that has a tradition of jumping off of cars, campers, even Porta Potties, and falling through tables at tailgates is definitely the best.
Despite their hard partying reputation, though, Bills fans have also done some legitimately great things for their opponents. After Buffalo defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs over the weekend, Bills fans collectively donated more than $400,000 to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s favorite charity “Blessings in a Backpack,” according to CBS News. There were more than 13,000 individual donations to the charity from Bills fans, according to an ESPN article.
Just think about how much good they could do if the Bills win a championship. Also, just think about all the great videos we’ll get of Bills fans going crazy and smashing so many more tables if they win the Super Bowl. I’m officially a diehard Bills fan until least February.
If you’re not sold on Buffalo, here’s a look at the other three playoff teams and some fun facts about them:
Green Bay PackersThe only thing you need to know about the Green Bay Packers is Harry Styles is a fan. And Harry Styles is the best.
Another huge Packers fan is rapper Lil Wayne, who wrote the song “Green and Yellow” about the team ahead of their 2011 Super Bowl win.
Wayne released an updated version of the song ahead of this year’s playoffs, which has led many to believe that makes the Packers winning the Super Bowl a foregone conclusion.
Justin Timberlake, Jodie Foster, and Dawson himself, James Van Der Beek, among many others, also rock the cheese heads from time to time. Seriously, the list of celebrity Packers fan is long and weird.
The Packers have three Virginia connections: former Virginia Tech tackle Yosh Nijman, safety Raven Greene (currently on the team’s reserved list) who was born in Norfolk and went to JMU, and linebacker Oren Burks is from Alexandria.
If you want other reasons to root for Green Bay, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be a guest host on Jeopardy! sometime in the coming months, which is very cool.
Kansas City ChiefsYou have to go back to 2004 and 2005 to find the last time a team won back-to-back Super Bowls. The Kansas City Chiefs have a chance to do that, which would be impressive considering it was 50 years between the last two titles the team won.
For NASCAR fans out there, Clint Bowyer is arguably one of the Chiefs’ biggest fans, and knowing Clint Bowyer is happy should make anyone happy because Clint Bowyer is a delight.
As far as Virginia connections go, Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill, who has 33 tackles this year, went to UVa and is from Altavista, and defensive end Tim Ward went to Old Dominion.
Defensive tackle Derrick Nnandi is from Virginia Beach.
Tampa Bay BuccaneersDon’t root for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
O.K. fine, you can if you really want, but Tom Brady has won enough Super Bowls he’ll be fine with missing out this year.
If you really want to root for the Buccs, you could because Bruce Arians is their coach, and Bruce Arians went to Virginia Tech. Arians has also never won a Super Bowl as a head coach, despite twice winning AP NFL Coach of the Year.
In addition to Arians, Tampa Bay has the most Virginia connections of any remaining team. They have a trio of players from JMU – guard Aaron Stinnie (who is from Charlottesville), offensive lineman Earl Watford, and tackle Josh Wells. Safety Andrew Adams was also born in Fayetteville, Virginia.
Tampa Bay’s biggest celebrity fan is none other than college basketball announcing legend Dick Vitale.
Also, the Tampa Bay Rays lost in the World Series last year and traded away their ace pitcher this offseason, so fans in the area could probably use something good.
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com