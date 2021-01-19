Hanging with Miss Cooper: Who should you root for in the NFL playoffs this weekend?

I want to start this column by offering my condolences to readers who are fans of the Carolina Panthers, Washington Football Team, Baltimore Ravens, and Pittsburgh Steelers. It stinks to see your team get eliminated from the postseason and have their title hopes dashed. Especially, in the Panthers’ case, when you didn’t even make the postseason to begin with.

Those condolences from me extend to fans of every other team that is no longer alive in the playoffs. Unless you’re a fan of the New England Patriots or Dallas Cowboys. I feel no sympathy for you and you should know better.

I’m kidding!

If you are a fan of one of the 28 teams no longer alive in the NFL playoffs, you need to pick a new team to root for. Because, let’s be honest, you’re still going to be watching the final three games. And it isn’t fun to just watch to watch.

So, who should you root for? I initially set out to write this offering reasons for each of the four teams remaining.

That was until I really thought about it and realized there’s only one team left that is worth rooting for.