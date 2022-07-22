Henry County School Board honors Bassett athletes

The Henry County Public Schools school board honored members of the Bassett High School spring sports teams at a recent meeting. The athletes were honored for being named All-Piedmont District, All-Region 3D, and All-State for VHSL Class 3.
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com
Cara Cooper
