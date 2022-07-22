 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Henry County School Board honors Bassett athletes

The Henry County Public Schools school board honored members of the Bassett High School spring sports teams at a recent meeting. The athletes were honored for being named All-Piedmont District, All-Region 3D, and All-State for VHSL Class 3. 

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

