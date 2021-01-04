Henry County Schools officials: ‘It’s not safe to compete right now’ in high school sports; district continues to postpone games this week

The decision to follow VDH and CDC health metrics was a region-wide decision across the state, Woods said, though it isn’t “written in stone” that another school system can’t decide to do something different.

“We don’t dictate them and can’t speak to it, we just know that at the beginning when conversations were being had it was something that all of us thought was appropriate to just be sure that we’re putting our kids out there to compete, if possible, under the safest conditions," he said.

Henry County winter sports teams are still practicing under Phase 2 guidelines, which restrict play to individual skills and no sharing of equipment.

The postponement of games and events are blanket across all sports, Woods said, and there isn't a time when they would allow one sport to compete and not another.

As of right now, Woods said wrestling, swimming, and indoor track teams that typically will compete in large events with many schools will be restricted to only competing against one other school at a time.