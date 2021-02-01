Henry County schools to allow winter sports teams to compete in postseason

Henry County winter sports athletes will get a chance to play for a state championship, despite not playing any games in the regular season, officials told the Bulletin Monday.
Henry County Public Schools delayed all regular season winter competitions for basketball, wrestling, swimming, and indoor track teams on January 19 after the district delayed the return to hybrid in-person learning. At the time, the district still allowed teams to continue practicing under COVID-19 restrictions which included no sharing of equipment and masks in practice, among others.
The district was following the Virginia Department of Health's metrics to decide when teams could compete, and never allowed competition to resume.
On Friday, the decision was made to allow students to resume competition, with some swimmers from Magna Vista and Bassett High Schools competing in the Region 3D swimming championships on Saturday in Christiansburg.
"Fortunately, our division's percent positive rate is improving, which indicates that we are moving in the right direction as far as returning to in-person instruction," Matthew Woods, HCPS Director of Student Support Services, said in an email to the Bulletin on Monday.
Even though none of the teams at either school have competed in regular season competition, the Virginia High School League allowed each region to vote on whether schools could participate in regional play regardless of participation in the regular athletic season. Region 3D, the region for both Bassett and Magna Vista, voted in favor of schools participating in postseason play even without any previous competition this season.
"Because of this development, as well as our desire to support and encourage our students to be engaged in both academic and extracurricular activities, it has been determined that our winter sports athletes... will be permitted to participate in regional competitions," Woods said.
Mike McCall, Director of Communications with the VHSL, said allowing regions to decide who can compete in the postseason was not a recent change, and was always allowed on the Championship +1 schedule.
"Regions still determine their tournament format and who qualifies for the tournament," McCall said via email. "The only state requirement is for the regions to send us their representatives to the state tournament. That hasn't changed this year."
The only change to postseason play this year is the VHSL is asking each region to send just their girls and boys basketball champion instead of their champion and runner-up, McCall said. Quarterfinals in the state basketball tournaments have been eliminated this year due to the condensed seasons.
"Other than that, who qualifies is still left up the regions to determine their tournament format," McCall added.
Bassett's girls and boys basketball teams plan to play in the region basketball tournament, Athletic Director Jay Gilbert said via email. A seeding meeting for the tournament is scheduled for Thursday. Seeds 7-10, which is likely where the Bengals will play due to no contest, will play on Monday. Round 2 will be Tuesday and Round 3 Thursday of next week.
The Region 3D wrestling championships are scheduled for Saturday at Northside High School in Roanoke.
Swimmers from Bassett and Magna Vista who qualified for the state swim meet will compete on February 13 at Christiansburg Aquatic Center.
"We will continue to monitor both the metrics in our division as well as the metrics of the divisions with whom we might compete as we prepare for these competitions so that we can continue to make decisions that are in the best interest of our students," Woods said.
