Henry County schools to allow winter sports teams to compete in postseason

"Because of this development, as well as our desire to support and encourage our students to be engaged in both academic and extracurricular activities, it has been determined that our winter sports athletes... will be permitted to participate in regional competitions," Woods said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mike McCall, Director of Communications with the VHSL, said allowing regions to decide who can compete in the postseason was not a recent change, and was always allowed on the Championship +1 schedule.

"Regions still determine their tournament format and who qualifies for the tournament," McCall said via email. "The only state requirement is for the regions to send us their representatives to the state tournament. That hasn't changed this year."

The only change to postseason play this year is the VHSL is asking each region to send just their girls and boys basketball champion instead of their champion and runner-up, McCall said. Quarterfinals in the state basketball tournaments have been eliminated this year due to the condensed seasons.

"Other than that, who qualifies is still left up the regions to determine their tournament format," McCall added.