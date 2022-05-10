High School Baseball: Barnes, Bassett get best of Warriors in pitcher's duel

One run was all the Bassett High School baseball team needed in a 1-0 victory over Magna Vista on Tuesday at BHS.

Bengals senior Hunter Whitlow led off the bottom of the sixth with a triple on a line drive to right field. During the next at-bat, Whitlow came around to score on a wild pitch, a run that would end up being the game-winner.

Bassett was hosting their rivals on senior night, the final regular season home game for the Bengals' five seniors: Trever Barnes, Shawn Foley, Christopher Kallam, Cade Varner, and Whitlow.

Barnes was big for the Bengals on the mound in his senior night start. The Bengals lefty threw a complete game 3-hitter for the shutout win. Barnes had nine strikeouts and two walks.

Two of Magna Vista’s three hits came in the top of the sixth inning. Xavier Ashley led off the frame by reaching on an error, and Kolby Walthall and Paxton Tucker followed with back-to-back singles to load the bases with no outs. Barnes induced a groundout at home for the first out, and had back-to-back strikeouts to get out of the jam and keep a zero on the scoreboard.

The only other innings in which the Warriors had runners get on base was the first, when Tucker reached on a single and Caden Shively walked, and the fourth, when Caleb Denton reached on an error. Barnes went three-up and three-down in the second, third, fifth, and seventh innings.

Tucker, the starter for Magna Vista, was nearly just as effective on the mound, throwing six innings and striking out 10 Bengals. The Warrior allowed just five hits and three walks.

Varner had a hit and two walks to lead the Bengals at the plate. Jacob Ryan, Jacob Gilbert, and Barnes also had hits for Bassett. Barnes added a walk.

Tucker led the Warriors at the plate with two hits.

Tuesday was the final game of the regular season for MVHS. At 7-13 on the year and 3-7 in the Piedmont District, the Warriors are currently fifth in the PD standings.

Bassett will finish the regular season on Thursday with an away game at Halifax County High School. The Bengals are currently 5-12-1 and 3-5-1 in PD play, putting them fifth in the district standings.

Bassett 1, Magna Vista 0

MVHS 000 000 0 – 0 3 0

BHS 000 001 X – 1 5 3

BHS: J. Ryan 1-3; C. Varner 1-1, 2BB; H. Whitlow 1-3, R; J. Gilbert 1-3; T. Barnes 1-2, BB

T. Barnes 7IP, 3H, 9K, 2BB

MVHS: K. Walthall 1-3; P. Tucker 2-3; C. Shively 0-2, BB; J. Martin 0-2, BB

P. Tucker 6IP, 5H, 1R, 10K, 3BB

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

