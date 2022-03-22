High School Baseball: Bengals comeback falls short versus Heritage

The Bassett High School baseball team had a comeback attempt fall short in a non-district contest against Heritage (Lynchburg) on Monday. The Bengals lost 7-4 at BHS.

Down by five going into the bottom seventh, Bassett didn’t shy away from the challenge of a potential comeback, and quickly went to work on Heritage.

Bengals’ Jacob Ryan worked up a walk to lead-off the bottom frame. Following Ryan, Hunter Whitlow saw just two pitches in his at-bat before sending a line drive to left field for a triple, scoring Ryan from first and cutting the deficit to 7-3.

Whitlow scored on Coleman Compton’s groundout to cut it down to a 3-run Heritage lead.

One at-bat later, Trever Barnes and Landon Harbour displayed their patience at the dish, drawing walks in back-to-back appearances. But Bassett’s rally would come to an unfortunate end, with a strikeout for the final out.

Down by four in the bottom third with two outs, Ryan singled on a grounder to right field, scoring Hairston from second to put Bassett on the board.

In another two-out situation in the fifth, the Bengals managed to get the bases loaded with one out, putting the pressure on Heritage. After the second out, Bengals’ Adam Varner singled past the Pioneers' shortstop to bring home Gilbert from third. Harbour and Omahd Shareef advanced to second and third respectfully.

Bengals starting pitcher Gauge Hairston tossed three innings in the loss. In his second start of the young season, Hairston gave up four runs on three hits and struck out four. Whitlow pitched one inning in relief, allowing one hit on three runs.

Jacob Gilbert produced an effective relief outing for the Bengals, tossing three shutout innings, giving up two hits and striking out five.

Jimmy Smallshaw went six innings for the Pioneers. Smallshaw ended his night with one earned run on five hits and totaled six strikeouts. Nate Cash came in for the save in the seventh,

Bassett was back at home Tuesday night to take on William Byrd. Results were too late for publication. See www.MartinsvilleBulletin.com/sports for scores from around the area Tuesday night.