High School Baseball: Big final inning helps Patrick County to win at Dan River

RINGGOLD – The Patrick County baseball team held onto a one run lead going into the top of the seventh inning on Monday at Dan River High School. From there, the Cougars came together to scratch across five more runs in the final inning, taking the 8-2 non-district victory over the Wildcats.

Gil Hubbard triggered the Cougars rally after legging out an infield hit to lead off the seventh. Hubbard would later advance to second on a passed ball during Martin Sawyers at-bat.

Sawyers drew a walk to put Patrick County runners on first and second. One out later, Cougars starting pitcher Jai Penn helped his own cause at the dish, reaching on after a mishandled attempt to turn a possible double play at second.

With the bases loaded, Cam Nowlin got ahold of an off-speed pitch for a two RBI double into the left centerfield gap to bring home Hubbard and Ty Stone, who came in as the courtesy runner for Sawyers. The hit extended the Cougars lead to 5-2.

Tucker Swails followed up Nowlin with a RBI of his own. Swails sent a line drive to left field to bring home Penn, and an error by the Wildcats brought home Nowlin from third base to push the score to 7-2.

Nash Thompson scored Patrick County’s final run on a groundout.

Patrick County came out of the gates hot with Penn leading off the game on a line drive single. Penn stole second and later advanced to third on a wild pitch with no outs. Nowlin scored Penn on a sacrifice flyout to center field to get the Cougars on the board.

The Wildcats managed to string together a few at-bats to give themselves a shot at a potential comeback. Mark Allen Porter broke up Penn's no-hitter bid on a single to lead off the bottom fifth and Christian Blackstock reached second on a double, after the batted ball tipped off the glove of the Cougars left fielder, putting runners in scoring position for Dan River.

One out later, David Wiles made the best of the opportunity presented, grounding out for the RBI to cut Patrick County’s lead to just one.

Thompson gave Patrick County an insurance run in the top sixth on a RBI double into the right center field gap to score Nowlin, who led off the inning with a single up the middle to give the Cougars a 3-1 lead.

The deficit would be cut down to one again in the bottom half of the sixth. Noah Abercrombie led off for DRHS with a walk, but later advanced the second and third following a passed ball and a balk. Ethan Sowers brought home Abercrombie on a flyout to make it 3-2.

Penn went the distance, putting together a strong performance on the bump. Penn pitched seven innings, gave up three hits, and ended his outing with seven strikeouts.

Patrick County (13-5, 6-4) takes the field again on Wednesday for the final game of the regular season, traveling to Floyd County to take on the Buffaloes at 5 p.m.