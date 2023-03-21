STUART – Patrick County High School junior Stuart Callahan stepped up to the plate and got job done for the Cougars in their 3-2 victory over the Dan River Wildcats on Monday.

After the Cougars (4-0) struck out to begin the bottom of the 11th inning, senior Jai Penn legged out a ground ball, reaching first on a Wildcats error that started his team's rally. Penn would later steal second during senior Martin Sawyers at-bat to get in scoring position. Sawyers worked up a walk to put runners on first and second.

With one out, in a 2-2 count, Callahan found the pitch he wanted, singling on a ground ball to centerfield. The hit scored Penn to seal the victory.

Patrick County went into the top of the sixth holding a 2-0 lead, but the Wildcats (1-2) went to work to erase the deficit. Wildcats junior Noah Abercrombie needed just one pitch in his at-bat to reach base, notching a base hit towards the Cougars second basemen. Fellow junior Dylan Howerton came up to the plate and rewarded Abercrombie’s efforts. Howerton, in a 2-1 hitters count, homered on a fly ball over the left field wall to tie the game at 2-2.

Howerton’s home run was the first of his prep career. He would finish his night going 2-4 at the dish.

The Cougars jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third when sophomore Gavin Fain scored from third on a Dan River error with two outs.

In the bottom of the fourth, Patrick County found themselves with the bases loaded with two outs. Penn saw the first pitch of his at-bat, singling towards the Wildcats third basemen to bump their lead to 2-0. Dan River would get out of the bases-load jam on a groundout to end the inning.

It's safe to say that pitching was the strong point for both teams. In all, both teams combined for 36 strikeouts.

In addition to Callahan bringing in the winning run, he was also rewarded with the win on the mound. Callahan pitched two innings in relief, allowing one hit and with one strikeout.

Penn got the start on the mound for Patrick County. Penn pitched six innings, allowing three hits on two earned runs. The senior racked up nine strikeouts.

Cougars junior Tucker Swails kept the Wildcats at bay in relief, striking out seven over the course of three innings while allowing one hit.

Despite the loss, Wildcats senior David Wiles provided a quality start through four innings. Wiles allowed three hits, one earned run, and finished with seven strikeouts.

Howerton dazzled in long relief, tossing 4 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing five hits, and notching six strikeouts. Abercrombie pitched the last two innings in relief for Dan River, striking out six and allowing just one hit.

Abercrombie, junior Colin Brooks, and sophomore Cayden Brooks each tallied one hit in the Wildcats lineup.

Callahan and Sawyers were the duo in the Cougars lineup to have a multi-hit game. Callahan went 3-4 with two walks, and Sawyers wrapped up his night going 2-5.

Notably, Jackson Horton and Andrew Taylor both went 1-4 for PCHS.

Patrick County will look for their fifth consecutive win on the road on Thursday when they take on the Radford High School Bobcats.

Dan River looks to bounce back on Friday as they head out to Dry Fork to take on the Tunstall Trojans.

First pitch for both games is at 5 p.m.