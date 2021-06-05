High School Baseball: Magna Vista's comeback attempt falls short against Tunstall

“We were looking at the weather radar coming into today, trying to decide, ‘Are we going, are we not,’” Suite said of the decision to play through the rain. “We had all the turf dryer ready, so when the storms did hit, we just threw it out there.”

Ultimately, the game continued after the Warriors undertook some field work. Senior Hunter Powell, committed to play at Hampden-Sydney College in the fall, pitched Magna Vista out of the jam following the return to action.

The Trojans kept their momentum going into the top of the fifth, scoring four more runs on a total of two walks, four straight hits, and a sacrifice fly by Daniel Hicks, giving them a 6-1 lead.

The Warriors were in need of a big inning and they got it in the bottom of the sixth. They batted around, scratching out seven runs. Tommy Powell was hit by a pitch to lead the inning off, and three straight walks brought him home. The bats came alive for the bottom half of Magna Vista’s lineup with the bases loaded, resulting in singles by Landen Moore, Caden Shively, and Xavier Ashley. Powell was hit again to drive in the tying run. A fielder’s choice and throwing error by Tunstall made the score 8-6 in the Warriors’ favor.