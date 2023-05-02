DRY FORK – A walk-off RBI single from senior Raymond Ladd gave the Tunstall Trojans a Piedmont District win over Bassett High School on Tuesday evening.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, juniors Carter Richardson and Eben Owen stood on second and third with one out, setting up Ladd to drive in the winning run just 90 feet away. On the second pitch of Ladd’s at-bat, he singled on a ground ball hit towards left field, scoring Owen with ease to secure the 3-2 win in walk-off fashion.

Tuesday’s win extends the Trojans winning streak to five games.

Owen led off the Trojans (13-2) rally with an infield single, and later advanced to second on a stolen base. Richardson followed behind and reached first after getting hit by a pitch.

Owen and Richardson advanced to second and third during Mason Lovern’s plate appearance to set up the winning run.

Tunstall quickly chipped away at the one-run deficit in the bottom of the sixth. Trailing 2-1, Ladd doubled on a line-drive to left field, and would later advance to third on a wild pitch.

Tyler Spencer tied the game at 2-2 on a RBI single into centerfield with no outs.

Richardson provided the Trojans with clutch, situational hitting in the bottom of the fifth.

After four innings of shutout baseball, Richardson singled on the first pitch of his at-bat, sending a line drive to left field with two outs to score Peyton Henderson from second base, cutting Bassett’s lead to 2-1. Henderson reached on base with a single to lead off the bottom of the fifth.

Bassett (6-10) notched a strikeout to end the inning.

In the top of the fourth, Bassett’s junior Tripp Janey brought home their second run of the night on a bases-loaded walk with two outs. The Bengals loaded up the bases on a walk and two Tunstall errors. However, the Trojans prevented further damage, as they managed to get the third out of the inning on a groundout.

Senior Jacob Gilbert helped the Bengals get on the board first in the top of the second. Gilbert belted a solo home run to left field to give Bassett an early lead.

Camden Cockran got the win in relief for Tunstall. Cockran pitched 3.2 scoreless innings and struck out seven. Junior Patrick Snow started on the mound and went 3.1 innings, allowing two hits and one earned run, while striking out one.

Gilbert pitched 6.1 innings for the Bengals, giving up seven hits and three earned runs. The Bengals senior struck out 10 in the loss.

Tunstall faces off against Halifax County High School on the road on Wednesday in a make-up game. First pitch is 6 p.m.

Bassett attempts to get back into the win column on Thursday, playing at home against Halifax County High School. First pitch is at 5 p.m.

Tunstall 3, Bassett 2

BHS 010 100 0 - 2 5 5

THS 000 011 1 - 3 5 2

Bassett hitters: L. Harbour 1-2, 2HBP; J. Ryan 1-2, BB; C. Compton 1-4; N. Harper 0-4, R; J. Gilbert 1-2, HR, BB; B. Baker 1-3; T. Janey 0-1, 2BB, RBI

B. pitchers: J. Gilbert 6.1IP, 5H, 3R, ER, 10K