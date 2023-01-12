High School Basketball: Big fourth quarter helps Bassett defeat Terriers

The Bassett High School boys basketball team outscored William Byrd 17-4 in the fourth quarter to run away with a 60-44 win over the Terriers, on Wednesday, in Vinton.

Until the fourth quarter, the two teams tied the score five times and exchanged the lead seven times. Much of the reason William Byrd stayed in the game so well was because of their hot hands beyond the arc. The Terriers hit 11 3-pointers on the night.

The two teams were tied 15-15 at the end of the first quarter. All of Byrd's points came off of five made 3-pointers. The Terriers largest lead of the night came in the opening minutes when they went up 12-7 with 2:45 left in the first. Bassett's Isaiah Perkins had a layup-and-1, and Elijah Stokes hit a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to tie the score going into the second.

Bassett went on a quick 5-0 run to start the second quarter after Perkins knocked down a 3-pointer and Ja'Ricous Hairston had an offensive rebound and put-back dunk.

The teams battled back-and-forth from there, and the Bengals went into halftime break up, 32-31.

With the score tied late in the third quarter, Stokes again hit a 3-pointer just a few seconds before the buzzer to give the Bengals a 43-40 lead.

Stokes' 3 was the start of a 10-0 run by the Bengals that carried over into the fourth. Dayevon Shain completed a 3-point play to put Bassett up 50-40 with 6:45 left, their largest lead to that point. The lead eventually grew to 16 for the win.

With the non-district win, Bassett improves to 8-6 on the year. The Bengals will next travel to Danville on Friday for a 7 p.m. game against G.W.-Danville.