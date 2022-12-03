High School Basketball: Last second shot gives Martinsville season-opening win; Lady Bulldogs fall in Game 1

A late 7-point deficit was nothing for the Martinsville High School boys basketball team on Saturday in their season opener against Rocky River High School. The Bulldogs battled back to tie the score twice in the final minute, and eventually took home a 65-63 win on a game-winning tip-in by Bryan Mitchell.

Saturday’s game was played at Martinsville High School. Rocky River is a school out of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Mitchell finished the night with a game-high 31 points. He came up big throughout the second half, and made his presence known in the fourth, blocking three shots in the final frame, to get the Bulldog faithful crowd on their feet for the comeback.

Trailing 48-45 going into the fourth, Mitchell cut the lead to one with a dunk on the Bulldogs opening possession. A few seconds later, Martinsville’s Rayshawn Dickerson blocked a shot, setting up a fast break that was finished by Mitchell to give the Bulldogs the lead for the first time since the first quarter.

After another tie, Rocky River went on a 7-0 run to make it 60-53 with about three minutes left on the clock.

Mitchell started Martinsville’s comeback attempt, getting another dunk, followed by a 3-pointer by E’Marius Tinsley to cut the Ravens’ lead to two.

After Rocky River hit a free throw, Tinsley knocked down another 3-pointer to tie the score, 61-61, with one minute remaining.

The two teams traded baskets, tying the scoring again in the final seconds. On the final possession, the Bulldogs came down the court and missed two shots. The second found the fingertips of Mitchell, who tapped it into the basket for the game-winner as time expired.

“The last play, it was part luck and it was part effort,” said Martinsville coach Louis Campbell following the win.

“I kept telling them you’ve got to dive on it, you’ve got to get the 50/50 balls… My whole thing was just transferring what we’re saying and applying it to other things. I gave them the story in the locker room about telling our kids, when you go out you look both ways before crossing the street if they’re at home. Now, if they’re home they look both ways, but if they go to the park they don’t transfer that. So now it’s about taking what we say and transferring that into every aspect of the game, and life, and that was an example of it.”

Ray Preston added 16 points for Martinsville, and E’Marius Tinsley had 12 points, four rebounds, and three assists.

Mitchell had 10 rebounds, four blocks, and two assists.

Martinsville opened the game with a lead before Rocky River finished the first quarter on a 9-0 run to go into the second up, 15-8.

The Ravens’ lead grew to double-digits in the second, and led, 27-20, at the half.

Campbell said the Bulldogs comeback took courage.

“I said in the locker room you’ve got to have courage,” he said. “You’re going to have to have courage to make mistakes and bounce back. You’ve got to have courage to actually not know exactly what you’re doing and go 100 percent. All those things take courage, and I think that’s what we did tonight. We showed a lot of courage and we made a ton of mistakes, but we kept coming back, and I think that’s the main thing.”

Martinsville (1-0) will return home on Monday to take on Dan River at 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rocky River 40, Martinsville 28

Martinsville’s struggles with turnovers and missed shots helped Rocky River to a 40-28 win over the Bulldogs in their season opener, on Saturday, at Martinsville Middle School.

The Bulldogs trailed throughout, going into the second quarter down, 11-8.

Down 17-12 with 1:30 left in the second quarter, Laya Hodge and Fonshae Moyer both hit two free throws to go into the half down by one.

Rocky River outrebounded Martinsville, 20-9, in the first half.

Both teams had turnover struggles in the first half. The Ravens turned the ball over 13 times, and Martinsville gave it away 12 times.

Those turnover struggles went into the third. Rocky River gave it away four times in the quarter, and Martinsville turned it over eight times. Neither team had a make from the field until two remains in the third, when the Ravens scored to make it 21-17.

Martinsville’s first and only basket in the third came on a 3-pointer by Shantiva Dillard.

The Ravens led, 25-21, at the end of the third.

Dillard hit a 3-pointer to keep the lead at five with seven minutes remaining, 29-24. But from there, Rocky River finished the game on an 11-4 run.

Moyer led Martinsville with eight points. Dillard and Jakayla Harris had seven points each for Martinsville.

The Bulldogs (0-1) will return home on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. game against Dan River.

Boys Basketball

Martinsville 65, Rocky River 63

RRHS 15 – 12 – 21 – 15 —- 63

MHS 8 – 12 – 25 – 20 —- 65

Martinsville: B. Mitchell 31; R. Preston 16; E. Tinsley 12; R. Dickerson 6

Girls Basketball

Rocky River 40, Martinsville 28

RRHS 11 – 6 – 8 – 15 —- 40

MHS 8 – 8 – 5 – 7 —- 28

Martinsville: L. Hodge 2; S. Dillard 7; F. Moyer 8; J. Harris 7; Y. Moyer 4