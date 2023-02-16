For the third straight season, the Magna Vista High School girls basketball team finished the winter as Piedmont District regular season and tournament champions.

The Warriors had a come-from-behind victory to defeat G.W.-Danville on Wednesday, 51-36, in the finals of the Piedmont District tournament.

The two teams battled back-and-forth in the first half, exchanging the lead six times and tying three times, including going into the break knotted up at 15-15. G.W. led by as many as seven in the second quarter before Magna Vista finished on a 7-0 run to tie the score.

Magna Vista struggled mightily to make a basket in the first half, missing many shots in the paint. Things changed in the third quarter, when the Warriors starting hitting layups and free throws.

Kaylee Hughes knocked down a 3-pointer on Magna Vista’s first possession of the third quarter, but G.W. responded with two 3s to retake the lead.

Warriors junior Dee Dee Giggetts made two layups, and Amari Hairston had a layup of her own to help MVHS go up by eight.

G.W.’s Shamyia Prunty converted a layup at the buzzer, but the Warriors still led, 35-29, going into the fourth.

Magna Vista continued to grow the lead in the fourth. Sanaa Hairston had a steal, layup and free throw, and Jordan Caldwell knocked down two free throws to put the Warriors up 11, their largest lead to that point, with four minutes to play.

Even though the Warriors offensive struggles continued, they were able to convert at the free throw line, going 11-for-17 on the night, while holding G.W. down on the defensive end.

G.W. was 0-4 on foul shots in the fourth quarter, and Magna Vista outscored the Eagles 16-7 in the fourth.

Sanaa Hairston led the Warriors with 14 points, seven steals, and five assists, with six rebounds. Dee Giggetts added 13 points and a team-high 10 rebounds.

Fadrianna Saunders had 14 points for the Eagles, and Saniyah Felton had 10.

With Wednesday’s win, Magna Vista finishes a perfect 17-0 against Piedmont District opponents this season.

The Warriors (20-5) will next turn their attention to the Region 3D Tournament. With region tournaments scheduled to begin on Friday, here's a look at the eight local teams and how they'll open their postseasons.

Region 3D Girls Tournament Play-in: Abingdon at Bassett

Friday at 6 p.m.

The Bassett girls basketball team starts the region tournament after finishing the regular season 6-17 overall. The Bengals went 3-3 over their final six regular season games, and last lost to Patrick County in the first round of the Piedmont District Tournament.

The Bengals will face Abingdon High School (4-19), the sixth place team in the Mountain District. The Falcons have lost five straight games, including a 51-31 loss to Ridgeview High School in the first round of the district tournament.

Abingdon is 2-10 on the road this season.

Region 3D Boys Tournament First Round: Bassett at Cave Spring

Tuesday at 6 p.m.

After winning seven straight games from late December to mid-January, Bassett boys basketball went 4-4 the rest of the way to finish the season 14-10. They last lost to G.W.-Danville, 70-55, in the semifinals of the Piedmont District Tournament.

The Bengals will take on Cave Spring in the first round of the region tournament. The Knights (19-5) finished second in the River Ridge District, and won five straight games before falling to Patrick Henry High School, 71-62, in their regular season finale.

Cave Spring is 12-2 at home this season. The Bengals are 7-6 on the road.

Region 3D Girls Tournament First Round: Christiansburg at Magna Vista

Tuesday at 6 p.m.

After losing their first four games and going into Christmas 4-5 on the year, Magna Vista’s girls basketball team finished the regular season with 17 straight wins.

The Warriors will take on Christiansburg (13-9), the sixth place team in the River Ridge District, in the first round of the region tournament. The Blue Demons are 2-5 in their last seven games, and finished the regular season with a 52-30 loss to Blacksburg High School.

Magna Vista (20-5) has won 20 or more games in four straight full seasons, and six of the last nine years. The Warriors have won their first round playoff games in each of the last four seasons, and last reached the state tournament in 2019.

Region 3D Boys Tournament Play-in: Magna Vista at William Byrd

Friday at 7 p.m.

The Warriors boys basketball team is 3-2 over their last five games, with two wins over Halifax County and an overtime victory over Mecklenburg County. They finished the season 7-16 overall. Their last game was a 67-57 loss to Tunstall in the PD tourney first round.

William Byrd comes into the region tournament with an 11-13 record, finishing third in the Blue Ridge District. After winning three straight games to close out January, the Terriers are 1-4 since the start of February.

The Terriers are 6-6 at home this season. Magna Vista is 4-9 in road games.

Region 2C Girls Tournament First Round: Martinsville at Gretna

Friday at 6 p.m.

Martinsville’s girls basketball team comes into the region tournament with a 6-17 overall record, and a seventh place finish in the Piedmont District regular season standings.

After losing seven straight games from January 17-February 3, the Bulldogs finished the regular season with a road win at Tunstall. In their most recent game, Martinsville fell to G.W.-Danville in the first round of the PD tournament.

Gretna had a five game winning streak before Christmas, but comes into the region tournament having lost their last four regular season games, and eight of their last 11 games. The Hawks (11-10) finished fifth in the Dogwood District.

Martinsville is 3-9 on the road this season. Gretna is 6-4 at home.

Region 2C Boys Tournament First Round: Chatham at Martinsville

Friday at 6 p.m.

Martinsville finished in fourth in the Piedmont District regular season after going 10-11 on the season. The Bulldogs won three of their last four regular season games, with victories over Graham, Magna Vista, and top ranked Tunstall. In their last game, they fell to Mecklenburg County, 57-55, in the first round of the PD tournament.

Chatham (4-13) finished the regular season with a 77-49 win over Dan River, snapping a four game losing streak. They finished fifth in the Dogwood District.

The Bulldogs are 6-5 at home this season. The Cavaliers are 2-9 on the road.

Region 2C Girls Tournament First Round: Dan River at PCHS

Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Patrick County finished the regular season 13-11, and in third place in the Piedmont District. The Cougars reached the semifinals of the Piedmont District Tournament, losing to G.W.-Danville, 43-35, in their last game.

The Cougars defeated Dan River, 57-15, in the first game of the season, and 56-16 on December 15.

The Wildcats (7-13) finished the year sixth in the Dogwood District. After losing five straight games at the end of January, they’re 2-2 in the month of February.

Dan River is 4-6 on the road this season. The Cougars are 6-6 at home.

Region 2C Boys Tournament First Round: Dan River at PCHS

Friday at 7 p.m.

Patrick County will face Dan River for the third time this season. The Cougars defeated the Wildcats by one point in their first game of the season, and 64-54 on December 15.

The Cougars finished the season 10-13, their most wins since the 2016-2017 season. They were sixth in the Piedmont District, and have lost their last four games.

Dan River (7-13) finished fourth in the Dogwood District. The Wildcats won three straight games to finish January, but have lost three of their last four games since the start of February.

The Wildcats are 4-6 on the road this season. Patrick County is 5-6 at home.